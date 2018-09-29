Saturday's District 9-5A game against Rummel was going to be difficult assignment for Shaw heading into the game.
However, an inability to run the ball and three first-half interceptions put the Eagles in an impossible hole, and Rummel built a 35-point halftime lead on its way to a 42-3 victory at Shaw.
It was Shaw's 17th consecutive Catholic League loss, dating to a 42-39 victory against St. Augustine on Oct. 10, 2015. In what was once one of the biggest high school rivalries in the state, Shaw (1-4, 0-2) again lost the battle for The Megaphone, which it hasn't won since 2007.
“They came out ready and just got us from the beginning,” said Shaw coach Tommy Connors, a former Eagles All-State safety. “That had a big impact that lingered for a while. They didn't have many big plays, just 4 yards, 4 yards, 4 yards until they popped one.”
Rummel (4-1, 1-0), No. 8 in the Advocate's Super 10 Large Schools ranking, led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Although the win came against an overmatched opponent, the win marked continued improvement this season, said coach Jay Roth, whose team beat winless Riverside by a field goal three weeks ago.
“We tell our kids it's not about our opponent; it's about us,” he said. “It's about our attitudes, our body language, unselfish play. We have come a long way these three weeks. The kids have bought in.
“We had short fields. It took us six, seven minutes to score on the first drive. After that, we had short fields, and it just got out of hand in the first half.”
Rummel's defense helped in that regard with three interceptions — by defensive backs Malike Woodery and Gavin Holmes and linebacker Kyler Rodriguez off a tip by defensive back Quinton Cage.
It wasn't as if the Raiders' offense needed much help. Running back Jaelen Sturgis, 5-foot-9, 215 pounds, bulled through the Shaw line for 88 yards on nine carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run for the first score. Quarterback Chandler Fields had 45 yards, including a 38-yard scoring run, on four carries in the first half. Running back Logan Diggs scored on a 14-yard run to get the lead to 21-0 at 1:47 of the first quarter.
Holmes' interception, which gave Rummel the ball at the Shaw 25, led to Fields' 18-yard touchdown pass to Amour Rachal at 11:26 of the second quarter after a beautiful play-action fake to running back Koy Moore. Rummel drove 61 yards on its next possession to set up Alex Sider's 1-yard scoring run midway of the second.
The Raiders gained 166 yards rushing in the half. Fields, who completed his first six passes, was 8-of-10 for 86 yards and a touchdown in the half. Roth went with reserves for the entire second half, keeping the ball on the ground to run the clock.
Shaw will play St. Augustine next, and Rummel will go against Holy Cross, which beat the Raiders last season.
“They beat us last season, and they have a new coach (Guy LeCompte),” Roth said of Holy Cross. “So, they have our attention.”