Trying to figure out what high school game to head to in Week 3?
Here's your weekly guide to the top five high school football games in the greater New Orleans area.
1. Destrehan at John Ehret
If it seems like the Ehret Patriots make this list every week, it's because they do.
The Patriots, ranked No. 5 in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10, get their third consecutive stiff test Friday when they welcome No. 3 Destrehan to Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
It's the home opener for Travis Mumphrey, Donte Starks and Company, who bounced back from their season-opening loss to West Monroe (ranked No. 2 in 5A) with a convincing 26-0 victory over Hahnville.
Ehret was the first team to hold Hahnville scoreless since 2013.
Keeping Destrehan out of the end zone won't be as easy.
The Wildcats, led by its three-headed monster of running back John Emery, quarterback Harold Blood and receiver Quinton Torbor are averaging 36 points per game.
Destrehan has been a thorn in Ehret's side.
The two schools have played four times since 2015, including twice in 2016. Destrehan has won all four games, including three by double digits.
Can Ehret end that trend?
Or will Destrehan continue to roll and pick up momentum as it heads into next week's rivalry game with Hahnville.
2. De La Salle at Karr
Trust me.
Karr coach Brice Brown won't have to put together any special pregame speech to fire his team up for this one at Behrman Stadium. De La Salle was the last team to beat Karr, winning 28-26 at Tad Gormley last year. It was a signature win for the Cavaliers, who went on to make it to the state championship game for the first time since 1961.
Karr hasn't lost a game since that De La Salle loss. The winners of back-to-back 4A titles are riding a 14-game winning streak after last week's 40-0 thumping of rival Landry-Walker.
3. Holy Cross at Chalmette
The Owls and Tigers meet for the 49th time Friday night.
Chalmette won last year for the first time since 2011. But the Tigers still hold a commanding 33-12-3 series lead. Points have been hard to come by on Holy Cross this year under new coach Guy LeCompte. The Tigers shut out their first two opponents (Higgins and Covoington).
4. Pope John Paul II at Hannan
No, we aren't talking about volleyball, although you may want to go see them play in that too this year.
Both football teams are 2-0 and are ranked in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10. The Hawks are No. 7 and the Jaguars are No. 9.
5. Vandebilt Catholic at Shaw
Shaw unveils its new on-campus stadium Saturday morning at 11. The Eagles are coming off a heartbreaking 12-10 loss to Belle Chasse. It was a could-shoulda-woulda game for the Eagles, now riding a 17-game losing streak dating to 2016. Shaw would like nothing more than christen its new digs with a win.