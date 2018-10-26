COVINGTON — The score was closer than expected, but the St. Paul's Wolves will take the win any way they can get it.
St. Paul's scored two touchdowns in the first half and the Wolves' defense held strong in the second half as SPS took down District 6-5A rival Mandeville 14-10 on Friday night at Hunter Stadium.
The win pushed St. Paul's record to 5-4 overall and 5-1 in district play heading into next week's season finale against Fontainebleau. Mandeville fell to 2-6 and 2-4 with a date against Covington looming in Week 10.
Mitchell Smith was the workhorse for the Wolves, rushing 18 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, handling most of the carries late in the game to help St. Paul's run down the clock. He also caught three passes.
"In the first half, the run game was going well," Smith aid. "We just kept pounding the ball because it was working."
St. Paul's played without regular starting quarterback Jack Mashburn, who was out with an injured shoulder. Junior Caleb Frost stepped in behind center, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown in the win.
"Caleb had to step up, and he stepped up really well," Smith said. "He ran and threw well and filled in great."
St. Paul's coach Kenny Sears was proud of his team's resilience.
"Our guys stayed strong and battled through the second half," Sears said. "It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win and we will take it."
Sears said he was pleased with the way Frost played against the Skippers.
"He made some first-start mistakes, but he battled through and made some good decisions," Sears said. "He did a good job and basically led our team to victory."
St. Paul's scored on its third drive of the game, going 59 yards in six plays and capping the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Frost to Wayne Galloway to make it 7-0 with 1:03 left in the first quarter. The big play on the drive was a 43-yard screen pass from Frost to Will Robinson to get the Wolves inside the Mandeville 10-yard line.
The Skippers answered back, driving to the 12 before having to settle for a 28-yard Caden Costa field goal to cut the score to 7-3 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
St. Paul's then ate up the next five minutes of the quarter with a 14-play, 80-yard drive. Smith had four carries on the possession. The final three totaled 17 yards, the last being a 1-yard run up the middle for the score to make it 14-3 in favor of the Wolves.
Mandeville quarterback DeVon Tott threw an interception three plays later, but Frost returned the favor on St. Paul's next possession with an interception of his own. The Skippers took advantage when Tott found Will Sheppard for a 40-yard TD to cut the lead to 14-10 with 1:34 left until halftime.
The defenses took over after that, with neither team mounting a serious scoring threat until Mandeville's final posssession.
The Skippers took over after a punt on their own 1-yard line with 5:03 remaining in the game. Tott found Nelson Garcia for a 29-yard gain to give Mandeville some breathing room, and the Skippers eventually drove to the St. Paul's 18 before turning the ball over on downs with 1:27 left.
St. Paul's finished with 377 yards of offense, including 217 through the air. Mandeville had 140 yards rushing but just 141 yards passing as the Skippers' "Air Raid" offense was grounded for most of the game.
Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales lamented his team's inability to get the big play when needed.
"It's par for the course for us this year," he said. "We've been in every game in the second half, but we haven't been able to finish games."