St. Augustine was up against the ropes. The Purple Knights allowed John F. Kennedy all the way back as the Cougars tied the game with just 1:50 to go. The Purple Knights had one last possession to secure victory.
Quarterback Trevon Woodson dropped back to pass with 40 yards to go and threw. The ball bounced out of the hands of his intended receiver and into the hands fellow teammate Broderick Martin for an immaculate reception that Martin took the rest of the way to score with just 35 seconds left, giving the Purple Knights a 43-36 victory Saturday.
“I knew there wasn’t a lot of time left and we had to make a play,” Martin said.
Kennedy's ensuing possession ended with an incomplete pass as time expired.
Purple Knights running back Justin Doyle scored four touchdowns rushing, and Woodson was 11-of-14 passing for 202 yards with the touchdown.
Though pleased with his team’s victory, first-year head coach Nathaniel Jones was very displeased that St. Aug (3-0) committed 21 penalties, which helped Kennedy back in the game from a 23-8 halftime deficit.
"(The penalties are) the tale of the game,” he said. “When you get that many penalties you end up in a dogfight. I don’t think we should’ve been in that situation.”
The Cougars (0-3) nearly sent the game to overtime when Tory Pemette’s 1-yard touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion tied the game up earlier in the fourth quarter. Kennedy quarterback Myron Junior passed for four touchdowns and had a 2-point conversion both running and passing.
Kennedy coach Earle Cagey was pleased with his team’s fighting effort.
“I really couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “Tonight showed us who we could actually be. Now the most important thing is getting ready for the next one.”
Junior’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Corey LaBeaud on the opening possession got Kennedy the initial lead, as did his 2-point conversion pass to Lamont Pepp.
St Augustine responded with a 34-yard field goal on the next possession.
In the second quarter, it was all St. Augustine as Doyle scored on runs of 15, 9, and 9 yards to give the Purple Knights.
Junior got the Cougars back into it though in the second half with touchdown passes to Javon Miller and John Ross to bring them within one.
St. Augustine responded with Martin’s 80-yard kickoff return, then a 3 yard run by Doyle to move ahead by two possessions once more.
A 40-yard touchdown from Junior to Kevin Russel got the Cougars back into it late in the third. Pemette’s run managed to tie the game before Martin’s heroics gave St. Augustine the win and kept it undefeated.