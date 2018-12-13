With so many crossover athletes from football, Country Day basketball by design generally tips off slowly before finding its stride in January.
This season is shaping up similarly for the six-time state champions whose most recent basketball crown came two seasons ago in 2017.
Playing their ninth game of the six-week-old season with five football players becoming integrated, the Cajuns rode the linchpin exploits of senior guard Kaleb Jenkins to a 63-46 nondistrict victory against Northshore on Thursday night in the opening round of the Country Day Classic played at Country Day’s Patrick Gymnasium.
Jenkins scored a game-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and four steals while fellow backcourt mate Justin Ibieta scored 15 points and had two rebounds.
Country Day (6-3) won its second straight outing for a third time this season to move into a 6:30 p.m. Friday winner’s bracket pairing against Catholic-Baton Rouge, an 87-48 winner against John Curtis in another first-round game.
“We always say it’s going to take about a month for us to get those football kids in basketball shape and to come together,’’ Country Day coach Mike McGuire said. “Fortunately, we have a lot of upperclassmen and three seniors who calm us down.
“In a month we’ll be pretty good. We’ll be where we should be in terms of conditioning and chemistry. What happens is as the team starts evolving, (the players) learn their roles and they start to develop chemistry.’’
Country Day’s victory against Northshore carried similar characteristics as the Cajuns started slow and trailed by six points three different times in the first period before edging ahead by halftime and assuming control with an 18-7 run in the third period.
Jenkins scored 17 of his 21 points in the final two periods as the Cajuns pushed a 27-26 halftime advantage to a 43-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Northshore got no closer than nine thereafter.
“Initially, we didn’t come out playing very good defense,’’ Jenkins said. “But we turned it up and our defense got our offense going. We’ve got a lot of very good guards. And when we share the ball in transition, we’re pretty lethal.’’
The 5-foot-10 Jenkins finished with a 6-of-13 shooting effort that included two three-point field goals to go with a 7-of-8 effort from the free throw line. In addition to Ibieta, sophomore guard Xane Hunter and senior point guard Nicky Corchiani contributed 10 and 9 points respectively.
Northshore (5-6) dropped its second straight outing and third in four games that included a 1-2 run in last week’s Newman Invitational. Senior guard Devin Myers was the Panthers’ lone player in double figures with 12 points.
“In the second half they obviously out-played us,’’ Northshore coach Jerry Hernandez said. “We shot the ball horribly. Maybe that was because of their defense. But we took a lot of quick shots, which is not what we want to do. Then we had 17 turnovers and you can’t beat a good team doing that. But, again, that probably was more them than us making us play that way.’’
In the other first-round Country Day games, Karr defeated St. Thomas More, 56-47; Catholic-Baton Rouge bested John Curtis, 87-48; and De La Salle got by KIPP Booker T. Washington, 81-74, in Thursday’s finale.
The three-day tournament continues Friday with four more games featuring two winner’s bracket pairings between Country Day and Catholic-Baton Rouge followed by Karr versus De La Salle at 8 p.m.
“Right now our chemistry definitely is starting to get there,’’ Jenkins said. “We’re learning how to play together. The football guys are starting to get in shape. We’ve definitely got to cut down on our turnovers. But that will come around as the season progresses. We’re definitely learning how to play together.’’
Country Day Classic
Thursday, Dec. 13
Game 1: Karr 56, St. Thomas More 47
Game 2: Catholic-Baton Rouge 87, John Curtis 48
Game 3: Country Day 63, Northshore 46
Game 4: De La Salle 81, KIPP Booker T. Washington 74
Friday, Dec. 14
Game 5: John Curtis vs. Northshore, 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Country Day vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: De La Salle vs. Karr, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
Championship (Game 12): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.