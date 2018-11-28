Thirteen weeks have passed since West St. John kicked off defense of its Class 1A state football championship in rather humbling fashion.
Little did the Rams know then the motivation that a 43-0 shellacking by St. James would impose.
Fast forward three months and coach Brandon Walters’ “Battering’’ Rams stand one victory away from making a second consecutive appearance in the Class 1A finals of the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I think we were still kind of up in the clouds, still kind of living off of last year,’’ Walters recalled this week as his District 8-1A champions prepared for a 275-mile trek to face top-seeded Oak Grove in a Class 1A semifinal. “The guys just figured that we’ll show up and we’ll beat people. But (St. James was) prepared and they were ready for us.
“We had too many emotions (going on) and too many distractions. We just didn’t come out there focused and ready to play. Our kids needed to get shocked or punched in the mouth to realize we have to take things seriously.’’
West St. John’s reality check has produced a 9-1 report card since and a seven-game winning streak highlighted by an improbable Houdini-like escape in a 24-23 victory at previously undefeated No. 4 seed Logansport.
Down 17-0 entering the fourth period, the Rams scored four fourth-quarter touchdowns culminated by a 10-yard scoring pass between juniors D’Andre Gaudia and Trenton Grow with nine seconds remaining.
Beating an undefeated Logansport team in the playoffs for the second time in as many seasons, Walters said, “showed the toughness and the grit and tenacity of our kids. They have a never-quit attitude that was displayed. There were some tough moments in the game that anybody under normal circumstances would have folded their tent and shut it down. But our kids are hungry and they see we are right here. And they just kept fighting.’’
Fifth-seeded West St. John (9-2) intends to carry that fight to the extreme northeast corner of Louisiana where No. 1 Oak Grove (12-0) awaits, with each program standing one victory away from earning a shot at winning its fifth state title.
Kickoff at Oak Grove’s Tiger Stadium is at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to a high noon showdown on Saturday, Dec. 6 in the Superdome against the winner between No. 2 Haynesville (12-0) and No. 3 Kentwood (10-2).
West St. John’s 2017 state crown was its first under Walters and first since the 2003 and 2004 teams won consecutive titles following a championship breakthrough in 1998.
Oak Grove is seeking its first state title since 2001 which followed championships in 1999, 1991 and 1989.
“We hang our hat on pounding the ball,’’ Walters said. “We’re a great running team and we like to play really sound, lights-out defense. I believe those two things are the keys to get you to where you’re trying to go. To be able to stop people and run the ball at will is tough to deal with. So that’s what we like to be able to do really well.’’
Glaudia served as the Rams linchpin versus Logansport by accounting for 348 of WSJ’s 487 yards and three of the four fourth-quarter touchdowns with his passing and running against a team that had not lost at home since 2015.
A 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior in his first season as a starter, Gaudia completed 14 of 22 passes for 269 yards and two scores that included a long scoring pass to wide receiver Aaron Moll to begin the comeback. Gaudia also rushed 11 times for 76 yards and an 11-yard touchdown for WSJ’s penultimate score.
Stellar tailback Kylan Duhe rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to increase his Herculean season totals to 2,008 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns on 222 attempts.
Inside linebackers Niko Roy and Zyron Wilson and strong safety Jeremiah Downing paced a Rams defensive charge that limited Logansport to 3 yards in the final 20 minutes during which time the Tigers’ lone score came via an 80-yard kickoff return with 7:23 remaining. Roy recorded a team-high 12 tackles.
“Our kids just kept plugging away at it and eventually when you keep fighting and keep fighting, good things happen for you,’’ Walters said.
Oak Grove boasts a “ground-and-pound’’ option offense as well with junior tailback Otis Moore being a 1,000-yard plus runner and junior Kameron Holloway filling a role similar to Gaudia’s as a dual threat quarterback.
The Tigers’ junior defensive tackle, Keenan Caldwell, is projected as one of the state’s top prospects for 2020 and already holds offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Colorado.
“They are the real deal,’’ Walters said. “They have had a long standing tradition within their program. They’re undefeated. You watch them on film and they’re some big, huge guys and they move people around and they have a great running game. They like to pound it as well.
“They come downhill at you and they’re trying to (block) you out of there. Every now and then you may see them throw a pass. But they run the ball and they run the ball really well. So we have to be in the right positions and get lined up correctly and don’t get caught out of place. And we definitely have to tackle this week.’’
And never forget ... Week 1.
“We’re hungry,’’ Walters said. “Our team is playing with a chip on its shoulder even though we’re defending champs. We feel like we didn’t get a lot of respect that we felt we deserved. (People) wrote us off after losing that first game to St. James. We just want people to know that we’re still here and we’re coming to play.’’