New Orleans Area Final Regular Season

High School Softball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Regular-season results through Tuesday, April 9; x-Clinched district championship. *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Northshore                          20-3           11-1

Mandeville                              18-4           10-2

Ponchatoula                            20-6           7-5

Fontainebleau                        13-7            5-7

Covington                              9-15            5-7

Slidell                                    9-19            3-9

Hammond                              6-18            1-11

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Hahnville                             20-9           6-0

Destrehan                              14-16          4-2

Central Lafourche                   12-15          4-2

H.L. Bourgeois                       9-11-1         4-2

Thibodaux                              7-15            2-4

Terrebonne                            6-17            1-5

East St. John                         7-11             0-6

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Chalmette                           19-8            7-0

Higgins                                  18-7            6-1

Ehret                                     6-10            4-2

East Jefferson                        5-11             3-3

West Jefferson                        4-7              2-3

Bonnabel                                5-7              2-5

Landry-Walker                         4-9             1-5

Grace King                             1-14            0-6

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Dominican                          18-3            6-0

John Curtis                            20-6           3-3

Mount Carmel                        8-11            3-3

Chapelle                                3-16            0-6

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Franklinton                          20-7           6-2

 x-Lakeshore                          15-7            6-2

Pearl River                             15-8            5-3

St. Scholastica                       12-6-1         3-5

Salmen                                 1-17             0-8   

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Academy of Our Lady            15-8           5-0

Belle Chasse                            18-9          4-1

Karr                                        8-7            3-2

Warren Easton                         8-4            2-3

McMain                                  7-8             1-4

Helen Cox                               2-13           0-5

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Cabrini                                10-11           6-0

Riverdale                                12-10          4-1

Ben Franklin                            9-6             4-2

Carver                                    7-8              3-3

McDonogh 35                          6-11            2-4

NOMMA                                  1-9              1-5

Kennedy                                 0-10           0-5

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Hannan                               22-6           4-0

Albany                                   21-9            3-1

Jewel Sumner                         13-19          2-2

Loranger                                6-15-1         1-3

Bogalusa                                2-18            0-4

District 9-3A

Team                                   Overall     Dist.

x-Thomas Jefferson               13-7            2-0

KIPP Renaissance                  0-8             0-2

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Haynes                                17-3            4-1

x-St. Charles Catholic              16-10          4-1

x-De La Salle                          13-4            4-1

St. James                               10-15          2-3

Ursuline                                 5-12            1-4

Lusher                                   10-6            0-5

*Donaldsonville                       0-4             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Northlake Christian              14-6            6-0

Pine                                      10-10          4-2

Pope John Paul II                   3-17            2-4

Independence                         4-9             0-6

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Riverside                             15-8            3-0

Patrick Taylor                          10-6            1-1

Country Day                           10-7            1-2

*Livingston                             0-7             0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Fisher                                 12-4            6-0

South Plaquemines                 16-4            4-2

McGehee                                4-9             2-4

St. Katharine Drexel               3-7              0-6

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Houma Christian                 13-11           5-0

Covenant Christian                 13-8            4-1

St. Martin’s                            5-12            3-2

West St. John                         4-6             2-3

Ecole Classique                       2-8             1-4

Varnado                                 2-8             0-5

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Holden                                24-4           8-0

Maurepas                               12-11         4-2

Runnels                                  12-11         3-4

Mount Hermon                        10-9           2-4

Kenner Discovery                     2-12           0-7

*Morris Jeff                             0-1             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Family Christian                   5-3              4-1

First Baptist Christian              3-1              3-1

Phoenix                                  2-4             2-2

Grand Isle                               0-9             0-5

View comments