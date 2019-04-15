New Orleans Area Final Regular Season
High School Softball District Standings
(Regular-season results through Tuesday, April 9; x-Clinched district championship. *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Northshore 20-3 11-1
Mandeville 18-4 10-2
Ponchatoula 20-6 7-5
Fontainebleau 13-7 5-7
Covington 9-15 5-7
Slidell 9-19 3-9
Hammond 6-18 1-11
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Hahnville 20-9 6-0
Destrehan 14-16 4-2
Central Lafourche 12-15 4-2
H.L. Bourgeois 9-11-1 4-2
Thibodaux 7-15 2-4
Terrebonne 6-17 1-5
East St. John 7-11 0-6
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Chalmette 19-8 7-0
Higgins 18-7 6-1
Ehret 6-10 4-2
East Jefferson 5-11 3-3
West Jefferson 4-7 2-3
Bonnabel 5-7 2-5
Landry-Walker 4-9 1-5
Grace King 1-14 0-6
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Dominican 18-3 6-0
John Curtis 20-6 3-3
Mount Carmel 8-11 3-3
Chapelle 3-16 0-6
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Franklinton 20-7 6-2
x-Lakeshore 15-7 6-2
Pearl River 15-8 5-3
St. Scholastica 12-6-1 3-5
Salmen 1-17 0-8
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Academy of Our Lady 15-8 5-0
Belle Chasse 18-9 4-1
Karr 8-7 3-2
Warren Easton 8-4 2-3
McMain 7-8 1-4
Helen Cox 2-13 0-5
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Cabrini 10-11 6-0
Riverdale 12-10 4-1
Ben Franklin 9-6 4-2
Carver 7-8 3-3
McDonogh 35 6-11 2-4
NOMMA 1-9 1-5
Kennedy 0-10 0-5
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Hannan 22-6 4-0
Albany 21-9 3-1
Jewel Sumner 13-19 2-2
Loranger 6-15-1 1-3
Bogalusa 2-18 0-4
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Thomas Jefferson 13-7 2-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-8 0-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Haynes 17-3 4-1
x-St. Charles Catholic 16-10 4-1
x-De La Salle 13-4 4-1
St. James 10-15 2-3
Ursuline 5-12 1-4
Lusher 10-6 0-5
*Donaldsonville 0-4 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Northlake Christian 14-6 6-0
Pine 10-10 4-2
Pope John Paul II 3-17 2-4
Independence 4-9 0-6
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Riverside 15-8 3-0
Patrick Taylor 10-6 1-1
Country Day 10-7 1-2
*Livingston 0-7 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Fisher 12-4 6-0
South Plaquemines 16-4 4-2
McGehee 4-9 2-4
St. Katharine Drexel 3-7 0-6
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Houma Christian 13-11 5-0
Covenant Christian 13-8 4-1
St. Martin’s 5-12 3-2
West St. John 4-6 2-3
Ecole Classique 2-8 1-4
Varnado 2-8 0-5
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
x-Holden 24-4 8-0
Maurepas 12-11 4-2
Runnels 12-11 3-4
Mount Hermon 10-9 2-4
Kenner Discovery 2-12 0-7
*Morris Jeff 0-1 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
x-Family Christian 5-3 4-1
First Baptist Christian 3-1 3-1
Phoenix 2-4 2-2
Grand Isle 0-9 0-5