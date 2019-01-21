New Orleans area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule cancelled.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall      Dist.

Ponchatoula                            18-5            5-1

Slidell                                     17-7            5-1

Northshore                              12-12          5-1

Hammond                               13-8            3-2

Covington                               16-8            2-3

St. Paul’s                                11-11           2-4

Mandeville                              10-12          1-5

Fontainebleau                         5-17            0-6

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               20-2           5-0

H.L. Bourgeois                        15-9            4-1

Hahnville                                15-10          3-2

Terrebonne                            15-11           3-2

East St. John                           7-20           2-4

Destrehan                               17-8            1-4

Central Lafourche                    4-16            0-5

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Bonnabel                                17-4            0-0

West Jefferson                        17-8            0-0

Landry-Walker                        13-6            0-0

East Jefferson                         12-10          0-0

Chalmette                              12-13          0-0

Ehret                                     7-16            0-0

Higgins                                  4-10            0-0

Grace King                             6-18            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall       Dist.

St. Augustine                          24-2            5-0

Holy Cross                              21-5            4-1

Jesuit                                     22-4            4-2

Brother Martin                        11-14           2-3

John Curtis                            9-10            1-3

Rummel                                 7-18            1-4

Shaw                                     10-13          0-4

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               20-2           1-0

Salmen                                  15-8            1-0

Pearl River                              16-3            0-1

Franklinton                             11-11           0-1

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         16-8            1-0

Helen Cox                                3-19            1-0

Karr                                         8-13            0-0

McMain                                    12-12          0-1

Belle Chasse                             5-15            0-1

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     20-5           0-0

Kennedy                                 14-11           0-0

NOMMA                                  11-5             0-0

McDonogh 35                          8-14            0-0

Riverdale                                3-14            0-0

Ben Franklin                           2-14            0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                   14-8            3-0

Loranger                                 10-17          2-2

Albany                                    13-12          1-2

Bogalusa                                 10-12          1-2

Jewel Sumner                          9-11            1-2

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall       Dist.

Sophie Wright                          23-3           1-0   

KIPP Renaissance                    7-11            1-0

Cohen                                     4-13           1-0

Thomas Jefferson                    10-9            0-0

Abramson-Sci                         1-16            0-1   

International-N.O.                 4-12              0-2

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Donaldsonville                         18-7            2-0

De La Salle                              14-7            1-0

Lusher                                    13-9            0-1

St. Charles Catholic                 10-9            0-1

St. James                               8-18            0-1

*Haynes                                 5-10            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Amite                                      6-15            3-0

Independence                          10-6            2-1

Northlake Christian                  3-16            2-1

Pope John Paul II                    11-11           1-3   

Pine                                         0-26           0-3

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                           15-7            1-0

Riverside                                6-14            1-0

M.L. King                               17-11           0-1

Livingston                              11-10           0-1

*Patrick Taylor                       7-5              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall       Dist.

South Plaquemines                 15-10          0-0

Newman                                8-7              0-0

Einstein                                 3-12            0-0

Fisher                                    2-5              0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington               12-14          0-0

Varnado                                  8-12            0-0

St. Martin’s                             7-7              0-0

Clark                                      4-9             0-0

West St. John                         5-14            0-0

Ecole Classique                        3-4             0-0

Houma Christian                     3-12            0-0

Covenant Christian                 1-14             0-0

Ridgewood                              0-9             0-0

Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Runnels                                   22-11          1-0

Crescent City                           15-11           1-0

Holden                                    17-11           1-1

Kenner Discovery                      8-13            1-1

Maurepas                                 6-18            0-1

Mount Hermon                          6-19            0-1

*Morris Jeff                              1-2              0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                          26-4            1-0

Family Christian                      12-21          1-1

LSD                                       1-2              0-1

Christ Episcopal                      4-12            0-0

**Brighton                              0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   12-9            0-0

Grand Isle                               5-10            0-0

Lutheran                                 1-7              0-0

 

View comments