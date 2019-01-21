New Orleans area
Boys Basketball District Standings
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule cancelled.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 18-5 5-1
Slidell 17-7 5-1
Northshore 12-12 5-1
Hammond 13-8 3-2
Covington 16-8 2-3
St. Paul’s 11-11 2-4
Mandeville 10-12 1-5
Fontainebleau 5-17 0-6
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 20-2 5-0
H.L. Bourgeois 15-9 4-1
Hahnville 15-10 3-2
Terrebonne 15-11 3-2
East St. John 7-20 2-4
Destrehan 17-8 1-4
Central Lafourche 4-16 0-5
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Bonnabel 17-4 0-0
West Jefferson 17-8 0-0
Landry-Walker 13-6 0-0
East Jefferson 12-10 0-0
Chalmette 12-13 0-0
Ehret 7-16 0-0
Higgins 4-10 0-0
Grace King 6-18 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Augustine 24-2 5-0
Holy Cross 21-5 4-1
Jesuit 22-4 4-2
Brother Martin 11-14 2-3
John Curtis 9-10 1-3
Rummel 7-18 1-4
Shaw 10-13 0-4
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 20-2 1-0
Salmen 15-8 1-0
Pearl River 16-3 0-1
Franklinton 11-11 0-1
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 16-8 1-0
Helen Cox 3-19 1-0
Karr 8-13 0-0
McMain 12-12 0-1
Belle Chasse 5-15 0-1
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 20-5 0-0
Kennedy 14-11 0-0
NOMMA 11-5 0-0
McDonogh 35 8-14 0-0
Riverdale 3-14 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-14 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 14-8 3-0
Loranger 10-17 2-2
Albany 13-12 1-2
Bogalusa 10-12 1-2
Jewel Sumner 9-11 1-2
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 23-3 1-0
KIPP Renaissance 7-11 1-0
Cohen 4-13 1-0
Thomas Jefferson 10-9 0-0
Abramson-Sci 1-16 0-1
International-N.O. 4-12 0-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Donaldsonville 18-7 2-0
De La Salle 14-7 1-0
Lusher 13-9 0-1
St. Charles Catholic 10-9 0-1
St. James 8-18 0-1
*Haynes 5-10 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Amite 6-15 3-0
Independence 10-6 2-1
Northlake Christian 3-16 2-1
Pope John Paul II 11-11 1-3
Pine 0-26 0-3
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 15-7 1-0
Riverside 6-14 1-0
M.L. King 17-11 0-1
Livingston 11-10 0-1
*Patrick Taylor 7-5 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 15-10 0-0
Newman 8-7 0-0
Einstein 3-12 0-0
Fisher 2-5 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 12-14 0-0
Varnado 8-12 0-0
St. Martin’s 7-7 0-0
Clark 4-9 0-0
West St. John 5-14 0-0
Ecole Classique 3-4 0-0
Houma Christian 3-12 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-14 0-0
Ridgewood 0-9 0-0
Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Runnels 22-11 1-0
Crescent City 15-11 1-0
Holden 17-11 1-1
Kenner Discovery 8-13 1-1
Maurepas 6-18 0-1
Mount Hermon 6-19 0-1
*Morris Jeff 1-2 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 26-4 1-0
Family Christian 12-21 1-1
LSD 1-2 0-1
Christ Episcopal 4-12 0-0
**Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 12-9 0-0
Grand Isle 5-10 0-0
Lutheran 1-7 0-0