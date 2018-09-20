Hahnville quarterback Drew Robison may get to play this season after all.

A temporary restraining order was granted on behalf of Robison against the LHSAA, a week after he was denied eligibility by the LHSAA's executive committee in a heated appeal.

"He's really excited right now because we have a court order with a judge's signature," said Drew Robison, Andrew's father. "He's as hopeful as he's been in a long time. He has more hope than he has ever had."

Robison was ruled ineligible by the LHSAA in August for "undue influence" recruiting violations after transferring from Vandebilt Catholic.

The restraining order for Robison was granted by 24th Judicial District Court in St. Charles Parish. A second hearing is expected to be held at 19th JDC in Baton Rouge where the LHSAA is headquartered.

It's unclear if Robison will be able to play Friday night against rival Destrehan, but Drew Robison expects his son to play in the key District 7-5A game.

"I do (expect him to play)," Robison said. We are very optimistic about Friday night. We are going to respect whatever the school (Hahnville) says. But we feel like we are in a good position and the school is protected by the restraining order."

Robison said he expects to know for sure sometimes later Thursday evening.

LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer told The Advocate he received reports about the restraining order just after noon Thursday.

"Right now that's all I know about it is what I was told about a tweet," Boyer said. "As of now, (LHSAA executive director) Eddie (Bonine) hasn't not been served yet and we're still beginning to gather information on this."

According to the LHSAA's ruling, Hahnville was found in violation of multiple rules in the LHSAA handbook, including the following:

• Rule 2.1.2: Athletic recruiting” is defined as the use of undue influence and/or special inducement by anyone connected directly or indirectly with an LHSAA school in an attempt to encourage, induce, pressure, urge or entice a prospective student of any age to transfer to or retain a student at a school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics

• Rule 2.1.3: Recruiting for athletic purposes is not only a violation by the student who has been recruited, but is also a violation by the school and/or the school personnel who recruited the student.

• Rule 2.1.4: It shall be a violation of this rule for a student-athlete to receive or be offered remuneration or special inducement of any kind that is not made available to all applicants who apply to or enroll in the school.

• Rule 2.2.2: Other inducements or attempts to encourage a prospective student to attend a school for the purpose of participating in athletics, even when special remuneration/inducement is not given, shall be a violation. It shall be a violation for a school to offer and/or grant special favors, privileges or inducements of any kind including payment of fees to a student-athlete(s) under any circumstances not offered and/or granted to a non-student-athlete who attends the school.

In addition to Robison being ruled ineligible, the LHSAA suspended coach Nick Saltaformaggio for four games. Saltaformaggio, in his fifth season at Hahnville, can return next week when Hahnville plays at Terrebonne.

"My position is that coach Salt has done nothing wrong," Drew Robison said. "My position is that Hahnville High has done nothing wrong. They did not recruit Andrew whatsoever."

The temporary restraining order expires on Sept. 26.

David Moyer, who is representing the family, sent out a statement regarding the temporary restraining order.

"Andrew is looking forward to fully, fairly and completely arguing this matter before the Court," Moyer said in the statement. "And finally having a full, fair and impartial hearing with all of the facts, and not the facts selectively disclosed and relied on by the LHSAA."

More details to come.