Ben Franklin football is 3-0 for the first time since ... well, no one at the New Orleans lakefront school is sure exactly when.
“Calm down,’’ Ben Franklin’s affable coach, Wally Scott, said good-naturedly when asked about the 3-0 getaway that began with road victories against St. Martin’s (12-0) and Ascension Christian (41-24) preceding a 17-14 victory against Haynes last Thursday at Pan American Stadium.
“How did this happen?’’ Scott added with a chuckle. “I don’t know. An act of God, maybe.’’
Although Scott likes to keep things light, he and the Falcons do take their football seriously despite the fact that the program do not compete for LHSAA championship honors.
The last time Franklin was undefeated three weeks into a season actually was in 2012 in Scott’s second season as head coach when the Falcons opened 2-0. The bad news is that season ended 2-7.
As for 3-0, again, no one at school has a definitive answer.
“We have four pretty good running backs, they all go both ways and they all run track,’’ said Scott, offensive coordinator at Ecole Classique for seven years before assuming direction of the Franklin program in 2011. “This is, relatively speaking, the fastest team I’ve had here. At least it’s fast for us. That’s the main thing.
“We also have a good core group of kids that like to play football and are pretty dedicated to the program. The kids buy in and we’ve got some football players that love to play football.’’
Juniors Jordan Tate and Isiah Travis, sophomore Joseph White and senior Demond Fortenberry are the backfield catalysts to whom Scott referred. All four start both ways with Tate (6-foot, 180 pounds), Tate (5-8, 145), White (5-8, 145) and Fortenberry (6-1, 175) also lining up at middle linebacker, strong safety and cornerback, cornerback and defensive end respectively.
Senior Patrick Daley (6-2, 165) is a two-year starter at quarterback in the team’s multiple offense that revolves around the option. Seniors Trent Brown (5-9, 225), Max Rick (5-10, 185) and Quincy Weary (5-11, 235) and junior Mashi Davis (5-9, 175) are key contributors in the offensive line and as two-way starters.
Brown, Rick, Weary and Mashi start as a guard/defensive tackle, tackle/middle linebacker, two-way tackle and guard/ defensive end respectively while Newman junior transfer Jordan Bennett (6-0, 185) has been a contributor at outside linebacker.
Though speedy, the Falcons are small or “little bitty’’ as Scott puts it.
Tate and Travis were linchpins in Franklin’s latest victory, a 17-14 decision against Jefferson Parish rival Haynes. Tate rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while recording 12 tackles at middle linebacker in Franklin’s 4-2-5 scheme and Travis had nine tackles, plus a 98-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown as a defensive back.
Tate and Travis also lead the run-oriented Falcons in rushing with 259 and 208 yards, respectively, and two rushing touchdowns each.
On Thursday, Franklin plays its second straight home game by hosting another 3-0 team in Houma Christian at 4:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium. Houma Christian, from District 8-1A, defeated the Falcons 41-7 in 2017.
“It’s going to be rough this week, but we’re going to go at them,’’ Scott said.
Franklin has been playing its home games at Pan American this season while its home field on the UNO campus is being refurbished. Scott said the school hopes to be able to play its final two games at Franklin: Oct. 5 versus Cohen and Oct. 26 vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington.
The Falcons have gone 5-5 twice under Scott in 2015 and 2016, but are looking for their first winning season since ... again, no one can say for sure.
“We were close to being 5-5 last year,’’ Scott said of a 3-6 season in which three games ended with the Falcons driving and inside the opponents’ 10-yard line versus St. Martin’s, Ascension Christian and KIPP Booker T. Washington when time expired.
“Here’s our deal. We take every game one at a time. But we also play against our schedule. We want to have the best record possible. We get up for every game. We want to have fun every week. We look at every game as a challenge.’’