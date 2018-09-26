It’s not often that the fifth week of the high school football season brings together a Clash of Titans in a nondistrict game.
But that's exactly what Thursday night’s pairing between two of the state and New Orleans area’s top teams represents.
Top-ranked Warren Easton (3-0) hosts No. 2 John Curtis (4-0) at 7 p.m. at Pan American Stadium with their positions atop The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools hanging in the balance.
Curtis is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5A after reaching the Division I state finals last season. Easton, a Class 4A state semifinalist, which is coming off of an open date following a 37-34 victory against Landry-Walker, remained No. 2 in the state in 4A behind reigning state champion Karr, the No. 3 ranked team in The Super 10.
“With a game like this, we’re always going to be considered an underdog even though we may be ranked ahead of them,’’ said Easton coach Jerry Phillips, who is 22-8 in his third season. “This is the game that’s going to judge not your season, but what people think about you.
“Not that we care what people think, but it’s either going to be, ‘Yes, they are the truth.’ Or ... You always have the people who think (a team) is not as good as people are making them out to be. So this is going to be the game that is going to decide that for people.’’
“It is a challenge for both of us, for a nondistrict game,’’ Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. “With the reduced number of games in the playoffs (for Curtis as a Division I Select school), you hate to have an open date. You work all year long, you’d like to play as much as you can.
“It just so happened that both of us have good teams and we’re going to meet on the fifth playing date. But no matter what happens, we have to put it behind us and get ready for next week because we roll right back into district.’’
Curtis continues its quest for a third consecutive undefeated Catholic League championship next week by beginning a four-game gauntlet against Jesuit, St. Augustine, Holy Cross and Rummel, while Easton opens District 9-4A competition with another Thursday home game against Belle Chasse.
But first things first.
Visiting Curtis carries a 12-game winning streak in regular-season play into the contest that includes a somewhat controversial 27-21 victory against the Eagles at The Shrine on Airline a year ago.
In that Sept. 29 contest, Curtis staved off a comeback by converting fourth-and-inches from Easton’s 40-yard line in the final two minutes to deny the Eagles and their mercurial quarterback Lance Legendre a final possession.
Phillips still believes his defense stopped Curtis short of the necessary distance needed for a first down. The officials’ spot of the football disagreed.
“I thought we stopped them,’’ Phillips said. “It was a hard-fought game. And it was a typical Curtis game. They just wear you down and wear you down and wait for a kid to make a mistake. They popped a few on us last year. Hopefully we won’t have that problem this year. Our kids are really locked in.’’
“I think (one’s opinion on the spot of the ball) depended on what color jersey you had on,’’ Curtis said. “We thought we had it and the officials did, too. But I can understand how Jerry felt the other way.’’
Easton’s goal is to keep the final outcome out of the hands of game officials. Legendre and the Eagles so far have done just that in averaging 37.3 points. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior ranked as the nation’s No. 7 dual-threat quarterback by rivals.com, Legendre has accounted for 603 yards and 14 touchdowns with his passing and running in three games.
The still non-committed Legendre has passed for 12 touchdowns without being intercepted while completing 37 of 62 attempts (59.7 percent) for 454 yards.
“Obviously their quarterback is, if not the best in the state, among the top one or two,’’ Curtis said of the state’s top quarterback prospect. “He’s a guy who can make plays with his legs as well as his arm and he has skilled people around him. So it’ll be a challenge.’’
Curtis can counter with a linchpin of their own under center in Collin Guggenheim. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior accounted for 242 yards and four touchdowns with his running and passing in last week’s 45-16 District 9-5A dismantling of Brother Martin.
Guggenheim was making just his second start of the season because of a foot injury that forced him to miss the opener and play sparingly in game two.
“I think it will be two top quarterbacks playing on two good teams,’’ Curtis said. “That’s what makes good games.’’
“We start district next week and this is a good game to prepare you for district,’’ Phillips said. “We play four really good opponents before we go into district and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about. They’re all different styles. We do that to prepare us for the playoffs because you don’t know who you’re going to play in the playoffs.’’
As for the big game aspect, Phillips said, “Any game in the city is a big game. I say this all of the time that (the New Orleans area) is where all of your best players are in the state. So week in and week out you’re playing big games. Hopefully we get it done Thursday. That’s the game plan, get it done.’’