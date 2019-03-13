The opening round of games in the Lutcher Toot Ganier baseball tournament have been moved up a day to Wednesday due to concerns over inclement weather forecast for Thursday.
St. Charles Catholic and H.L. Bourgeois will open the three-day tournament with a 4 p.m. meeting Wednesday at Lutcher followed by a 6:30 p.m. pairing between Lakeshore and Lutcher.
Ponchatoula also is scheduled to play at St. Amant at 5 p.m.
The tournament is scheduled to resume on Friday with Lakeshore playing Ponchatoula at 4 p.m. at Lutcher followed by St. Charles Catholic versus the host Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.
A doubleheader also is scheduled for St. Amant with Morgan City playing South Plaquemines at 4 p.m. followed by H.L. Bourgeois meeting St. Amant at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday with four games at Lutcher and two at St. Amant.
The four games at Lutcher begin with South Plaquemines playing Lutcher at 10 a.m. followed by South Plaquemines versus St. Charles Catholic at 12:30 p.m., Ponchatoula playing St. Charles Catholic at 3 p.m. and H.L. Bourgeois playing Lutcher at 5:30 p.m.
The tripleheader at St. Amant begins with Morgan City playing St. Amant at 10 a.m. followed by Morgan City and Lakeshore at 12:30 p.m. and Lakeshore versus St. Amant at 3.