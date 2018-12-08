J.T. Curtis has coached enough state championship games to know the secret.

“You can’t go out under pressure. You can’t go out and try to win this game today,” he said. “It’s about the very beginning of workouts in January and the spring and the two-a-days in the summer.”

So when his Patriots fell 20-14 a year ago, defeated by the upset-minded Catholic Bears, his returning starters knew avenging their loss and breaking a five-year titleless-streak would be a year-long effort. In particular, senior defensive back Donald Clay dove into his own film study, and he walked into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Saturday’s rematch confident his defense had the upper hand.

“They’ve got a very explosive offense, but honestly, no offense to them, but we came into this game knowing we had them with athleticism-wise,” he said. “They tried to play with your mind a bit and bust our coverages, but our coaches preach watching film, and if you do that, you know what’s coming.”

Curtis’ read-option offense bled the clock for much of Saturday’s blowout, eventually draining any hope of a Catholic comeback, but a pair of astute defensive reads put the Patriots in a position to roll to a 49-7 victory.

The Bears took the ball for their first possession, already down 7-0 after surrendering an 11-play, 81-yard drive and staring down an early third-and-long on their 15. Under duress, like he was often in Saturday’s loss, Bears senior quarterback Cameron Dartez fired a dart to the right sideline.

Patriots junior cornerback Dante Thomas read the out-route from the start and jumped it, grabbing the first of Dartez’s two interceptions and returning it inside the red zone.

Having never led in last year’s loss, junior Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim said Thomas’ interception helped further calm an amped offense, setting up an early two-score cushion that stunned the Bears from the get-go.

“As an offense, you can’t ask for anything more,” Guggenheim said. “You don’t want to start to slack off with an early 14-0 lead and let them make a comeback, but I think this team has done a great job all year continuing to go after guys and setting each other up.”

Despite being down two scores, Catholic had its chance it pictured after deferring to the second half on the coin flip. But Curtis forced a failed fourth down late in the first half, combined with a three-and-out to start the second. It set up the offense’s 17-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that began to signal the final outcome.

But Clay put the final nail in the coffin. With Catholic driving near midfield, he read Dartez’s eyes on another route near the sideline, flashing back to those hours of game film. His 60-yard interception return for a touchdown turned Curtis’ roll into a rumble.

“Sometimes you click in, and everything slows down. As soon as the quarterback dropped back, I saw him look at my guy, and I broke on the ball,” he said. “We had that ‘it’ factor, we felt like this was our year. It was destiny.”