Coming off a big win in its showdown against Destrehan in a game between teams ranked in the top five of the Advocate's Super 10 rankings, Ehret appeared to be headed toward an upset at the hands of rival West Jefferson.
However, the Patriots scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to subdue the Buccaneers 33-14 in the teams' District 8-5A opener Friday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium
Ehret (3-1, 1-0), ranked No. 4 in the Super 10, rallied behind its defense, which held West Jefferson (0-4, 0-1) to minus-2 yards total offense in the second half, and two blocked punts. Quarterback Travis Mumphrey, stymied in the first half, completed 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
“I've been on both sides of this rivalry, so I knew West Jeff was going to come out and play hard,” said Ehret coach Marcus Scott, a former head coach at West Jeff. “I had to get (his team's) attention at halftime. We had to stop being careless, and we had penalties. We did things in the first half that good teams don't do.”
A big adjustment featured senior linebacker Dante Starks creeping up to the line of scrimmage just before the Buccaneers snapped the ball, then blitzing and dropping ball carriers for losses and pressuring quarterback Wallace Lucas. Lucas, who was 12-of-18 for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, completed just four of 14 for 22 yards in the second half.
“Our offensive line didn't do a good job of picking that up,” West Jeff coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We have two freshmen on the offensive line, and this team has a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
“If we could play like we did in the first half, I'd sleep a lot better.”
Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Patriots scored on Mumphrey's 16-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Pickney at 7:01 of the third quarter, then tied the score when Patrick Jenkins sacked Wallace for a safety at the 4:34 mark.
Mumphrey found Deron Coleman all alone for a 27-yard touchdown pass that gave Ehret a 20-14 lead at 10:35 of the fourth. Brandon James blocked a punt and Kunta Hester scooped it up and ran 27 yards for a touchdown four minutes later. The Patriots' final score — a 15-yard run by Damond Leonard — sealed the victory after another blocked punt with 5:42 showing.
West Jefferson, which was outscored 143-21 in its first three games, led 14-6 after a stunning first half in which the Buccaneers' defensive line sacked Mumphrey four times for 23 yards in losses. Under constant pressure, Mumphrey was 4-of-6 passing for just 25 yards.
The Patriots also were held to 38 yards rushing, including 41 yards and a touchdown on seven carries by Leonard.
The Buccaneers were helped by three Ehret pass interference penalties and a muffed punt in the half. The muffed punt, which was recovered at the West Jeff 47, occurred with 2:30 left in the half and West Jeff leading 8-6. Two plays later, the third pass interference penalty gave the Bucs first down at the Ehret 39. Three plays after that, Lucas passed for a 14-yard touchdown to Tremell Winthrop with seven seconds left in the half.
Ehret began the game as if it were on its way to a predictable rout. On the game's first possession, the Patriots went 71 yards in 10 plays, capped by Leonard's 4-yard touchdown run.
Lucas took West Jeff 62 yards in 12 plays to tie the score, 6-6, on a 17-yard pass to Winthrop, who leaped high near the back of the end zone at 11:45 of the second quarter.
West Jeff took an 8-6 lead at 7:14 of the second quarter after Ehret was pinned at its 4 after a 36-yard West Jeff punt. On second-and-9, Mumphrey was sacked for a safety.