Christopher Capdeboscq and Sam Acosta captured the 2019 Bass Federation National Championship on June 24 at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama.
Bringing in three bass totaling 9 pounds and 7 ounces on the final day, the duo’s three-day total of 35 pounds and 12 ounces gave them a 1-ounce victory over the second-place finishers. With the win, Capdeboscq and Acosta each won a four-year college scholarship to Kentucky Christian University totaling $40,000.
“We had a really good 1-2 punch going this week, which was good for whether the bite was on fire or it was slow,” Capdeboscq said in a release. “Sam was dragging a 3/4-ounce Strike King Jointed Structure Head with a Zoom Magnum Trick Worm and I was deep cranking with a Sixth Sense Cloud 9 C20. The crankbait would get them fired up when they were feeling it and it would catch all the big ones.”
Capdeboscq said that using lighter line — 12-pound-test Seaguar Tatsu fluorocarbon — was key to getting his crankbait to maximum depth and keeping it in the strike zone.
The pair also tried to fish offshore areas with a bit less pressure.
“Everybody’s fishing ledges this time of year, so we just tried to find stuff that got less pressure,” Capdeboscq said. “Creek intersections, main river ledges. I’ve never practiced so hard for a tournament, but we found enough stuff to get us by and that’s what we did.”
A field of 215 teams competed in the event, which launched from McFarland Park in Florence.
