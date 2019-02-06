Early on, it appeared as if the Country Day girls were cruising to an easy victory. As the second half winded down to a close, however, the McGehee Hawks were the ones soaring high while chanting along to the tune of victory.
After trailing 1-0 early on, the third-seeded Hawks came back late to score goals in the 71st minute, the 76th minute and in stoppage time to take a 3-1 victory over No. 14 Country Day to advance to the quarterfinals of Division IV girls soccer playoffs.
The Hawks fell behind early after Kate Launey scored just six minutes into the game. Country Day held that leads into halftime. McGehee found its footing in the second half as it scored three goals late.
“We knew we just had to wait because our time was coming,” McGehee coach Lynn Bradley said. “We had opportunities in the first half; we just had to settle in to the game. As the game went on, we knew we’d get the chances and in the end we were able to finish a few of them. I wish we hadn’t made it so exciting, but in the end we got it done and that’s all we needed to do.”
Laura Butcher, who scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute and the third goal to go up by two, said she was happy her team was able to move ahead.
“I knew the game wasn’t over yet so we still had to play through the game,” Butcher said. “We knew we were one up but we had to act like it was still zero to zero and fight for the win. We’ve played Country Day several times this year. We tied them once and we beat them once and we knew that we could just beat them again if we just tried hard, worked hard and did what we needed to do.”
The Lady Cajuns got up to an early lead but was unable to stop the Hawks late. Though the final score determines the victor, Country Day coach Glenn Benjamin said she wasn't happy with the officiating.
“It’s a really weird situation because our girls came out battling in playoff time,” Benjamin said. “When a ref doesn’t call a blatant hand ball late in the game, it changes the game. It’s not acceptable from the referees. He tells me I just didn’t see it because I turned late that changed the game. With everything going on in the NFL and you have two assistants there to help you, you have to call that.”