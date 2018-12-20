It was a close game to start, but anyone who’s seen Jesuit shoot the ball this year could tell eventually pull away.
Elijah Morgan scored 12 points, Robert McMahon and Nick Artigues added 10 points each and the Jesuit Blue Jays used a balanced team effort to defeat the Karr Cougars 58-47.
Jesuit (14-2) picked up great shooting out of its entire rotation a week after Blue Jays coach Chris Jennings said he would like to see more than just Morgan scoring. On a night in which Morgan started off scoreless in the first half, they picked a good time to get it going.
“Karr did a great job of forcing us to get everyone involved,” Jennings said. “We were able to make some big-time shots in the third quarter that helped us get some separation and get all of our guys going. Credit Karr, they know what they’re doing and made us fight for everything we got tonight. I wish we’d taken better care of the ball in the fourth quarter, but I’m happy with how we played overall.”
The Cougars (6-7) on the other hand had five players score points as they fell behind as much as 17 in the second half. Karr never gave up though, battling back within seven points with just more than two minutes remaining, but it was too late by then.
“(Coming back) is definitely encouraging,” Karr coach Taurus Howard said. “I think overall we just need to be more consistent when it comes to taking care of the ball and how we play on offense.
"I think we did a good job of forcing (Jesuit) into taking shots they weren’t comfortable with. In the second half (Jesuit), had more pressure on us and forced us into taking bad shots. Credit to them for making us take those shots and for forcing us off our game plan. Our game plan was to get the ball inside more, and I don’t think we did a good job inside tonight.”
The game started close with the Karr defense double- teaming Morgan and preventing him from shooting, but Jesuit still pulled out to 16-9 lead after one.
Things were just as evenly matched in the second as both defenses battled, ending with Jesuit clinging to the lead 29-25 at halftime.
Up by six early in the third, Jesuit began to pull away after back-to-back 3-pointers by Morgan and McMahon to pull ahead by 12. While Karr battled back, Antigues scored four straight baskets, including a 3-pointer to put the Blue Jays up 16. Jesuit led 49-35 after three quarters.
Karr went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within seven.