Newman QB Martin Butcher (12) scrambles out the pocket against East Jefferson on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Yenni Stadium in Metairie, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Last week: 31 correct, 8 misses (79.5 percent)

Season: 96 correct, 22 misses (81.4 percent)

Picks in bold

Thursday

Houma Christian at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

Fisher vs. Haynes (Yenni), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

District 6-5A

Ponchatoula at Covington

Fontainebleau at Mandeville

St. Paul’s at Northshore

Slidell at Hammond

District 7-5A

Destrehan at Hahnville

East St. John at Central Lafourche

District 8-5A

Higgins vs. Bonnabel (Bertolino)

Grace King at Chalmette

West Jefferson vs. Ehret  (Memtsas)

District 9-5A

Shaw vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)

Brother Martin vs. John Curtis (Yulman)

District 8-2A

Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas

Northlake Christian at Springfield

Pine at St. Helena

Nondistrict

Lakeshore at Loranger

Riverdale at Pearl River

Bogalusa at Salmen

Tylertown, Miss., at Franklinton

Hannan at Church Academy

Teurlings Catholic vs. Rummel (Yenni)

Carver vs. Karr (Behrman)

KIPP Renaissance at Belle Chasse

John F. Kennedy at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge

Sophie B. Wright at Albany

St. Charles Catholic at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Berwick at Newman

Cohen at South Plaquemines

Centerville at Ecole Classique

St. Martin’s vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Wossman at St. James

Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Catholic

White Castle at Lusher

Abramson Sci at Dutchtown

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain (Pan Am)

West St. John at Plaquemine

Saturday

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker vs. East Jefferson (Yenni) 11 a.m.

District 9-5A

Jesuit vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)

