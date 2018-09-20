Last week: 31 correct, 8 misses (79.5 percent)
Season: 96 correct, 22 misses (81.4 percent)
Picks in bold
Thursday
Houma Christian at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
Fisher vs. Haynes (Yenni), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
District 6-5A
Ponchatoula at Covington
Fontainebleau at Mandeville
St. Paul’s at Northshore
Slidell at Hammond
District 7-5A
Destrehan at Hahnville
East St. John at Central Lafourche
District 8-5A
Higgins vs. Bonnabel (Bertolino)
Grace King at Chalmette
West Jefferson vs. Ehret (Memtsas)
District 9-5A
Shaw vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)
Brother Martin vs. John Curtis (Yulman)
District 8-2A
Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas
Northlake Christian at Springfield
Pine at St. Helena
Nondistrict
Lakeshore at Loranger
Riverdale at Pearl River
Bogalusa at Salmen
Tylertown, Miss., at Franklinton
Hannan at Church Academy
Teurlings Catholic vs. Rummel (Yenni)
Carver vs. Karr (Behrman)
KIPP Renaissance at Belle Chasse
John F. Kennedy at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge
Sophie B. Wright at Albany
St. Charles Catholic at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Berwick at Newman
Cohen at South Plaquemines
Centerville at Ecole Classique
St. Martin’s vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Wossman at St. James
Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Catholic
White Castle at Lusher
Abramson Sci at Dutchtown
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain (Pan Am)
West St. John at Plaquemine
Saturday
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker vs. East Jefferson (Yenni) 11 a.m.
District 9-5A
Jesuit vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)