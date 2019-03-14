Pearl River’s Caleb Dreux was dominant on the mound Thursday afternoon in Metairie.
The left-handed ace tossed a complete game, finishing with 12 strikeouts, seven walks and one earned run through five innings in the Rebels’ 12-1 win over the Cajuns.
“It’s always fun just dominating the game really. They had a few good hitters. I just kept it low and did my job,” he said.
Although he had a strong day on the mound, both he and his coach, Kaleb Manuel were critical of his performance, holding him to a high standard.
“My first inning was a little tough, just trying to find the mound. I tried to stay down. My off-speed (pitch) was working a little bit, but it all worked out in the end and we got the win,” Dreux said.
“He’s our ace. He’s just got a lot of savvy in his form as a baseball player. He had a lot of strikeouts no doubt, but he did have a couple walks early and a couple walks late in that last inning that could get us in trouble later on down the road,” Manuel said. “He’s going to compete no matter what, and that’s one thing I’m never going to have to question with that kid. He’s a multi-sport athlete, and he’s just one of those kids that just wants to ball every time.”
By the end of the second inning, the Cajuns found themselves in trouble after Pearl River’s shortstop Dylan Kavanaugh's knocked in a two-run double, putting them up 5-0.
Kavanaugh finished the game 2 for 2 with three RBIs, including am RBI-double in the first inning. The shortstop also stole home for an additional run later in the first.
When the Cajuns made mistakes, the Rebels jumped on them and didn’t let up, ending the game with five stolen bases, while scoring on a balk and an error.
“I thought the guys did a really good job of handling what they had. Every opportunity we had today, we took — almost all of them. There were a couple opportunities late that we missed on,” Manuel said. “Overall, I told the boys I was happy with them. Any time they present opportunities like that, we have to take them. They did a good job for the most part.”
Ricky Jessup closed an explosive seven-run fourth inning for the Rebels with a base-clearing double that put them up 12-0.
Dreux held the Cajuns scoreless through the first three innings before walking in a run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, but up 12-1, the game was called after five innings.
Having only played three games so far this season, Country Day coach Tommy Matthews said it tough for his team to face a pitcher like Dreux, but the young team can learn from the experience.
“We played what I think is a really good team and faced a really good high school left-handed pitcher. I thought he was really good with his fastball. It had a lot of life. It had a lot of movement, and he threw his curveball from a couple different angles,” Matthews said. “They threw a really good pitcher and that guy was on the entire game and that was the difference.”