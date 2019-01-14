The Dutchtown High boys soccer team has been looking for the performance it turned in Monday night at Episcopal.
The Griffins have shown flashes of dominant play this season but hadn’t put it all together. That changed in their game at Episcopal, a matchup between two teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
Dutchtown (7-2-6) scored twice in the first five minutes, and controlled the action throughout on its way to a 5-0 win.
“We’ve been waiting for a game like this,” said Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer, whose team was ranked seventh in the latest Division I coaches poll. Two of the Griffins ties came against defending state champion Jesuit and St. Paul’s, the top two teams in the poll.
Episcopal (9-2-2) is ranked third in the Division IV poll.
“If you look at our schedule, you see we’ve tied the best teams, but we’ve also tied teams we have no business tying,” Dyer said. “Not to speak ill of those other programs, but with the skill that we have on this team our record does not reflect it.”
There were no problems with the Griffins' skill shining through against Episcopal. Dutchtown’s Zayne Zezulka scored the first of two goals in the third minute. Cole Hattier added another goal in the fifth minute, and the Griffins never let up.
Before halftime, Michael Greer and Zezulka had scored to give the Griffins a 4-0 lead. Dutchtown blew a 3-0 halftime lead on Dec. 14 in a 4-3 loss to Catholic and was determined to keep its foot on the gas this time.
“We were not going to repeat a mistake that we made earlier this year, which was against Catholic,” Dyer said. “We lost it mentally in the second half. We’ve been working on being mentally strong because its been a problem for us.”
Dutchtown controlled the midfield and finished with 21 shots while Episcopal managed five. Episcopal goalkeeper Anders Melton had eight saves for a defense that was continuously tested all night.
Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck was impressed.
“It seemed like they had 22 players on the field,” he said. “We’ve played some big boys, some good teams, but based on that performance (Dutchtown) was easily the best team we’ve played all year. I expect Dutchtown to go very far in the playoffs.”
The Griffins wasted no time letting the air out of a game that appeared to be evenly matched.
In the third minute, they generated a corner kick, which was cleared out by the Knights defense. David Hopkins took control and sent a crossing pass to Zezulka, who put his kick inside the far left post for the game’s first goal.
After another corner kick in the fifth minute, Hattier sent a missed shot back into the net from close range, and Dutchtown was on its way.
“I feel like we passed good, and we just stepped it up from the earlier games” Zezulka said. “We played way better.”
Brock Shadle-Colon scored Dutchtown’s final goal in the 65th minute.