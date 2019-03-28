Relationships matter.
To Dejon Jarreau and Brison Gresham, that much is clear. One strong enough can help a pair forge through the blessings that come from success, the frustration stemming from disappointment, the confusion of the unknown and the heart ache that proceeds tragedy.
Together since their early high school days at McDonogh 35, Jarreau and Gresham long ago made a pact to stick together through big things and small, and their journey together has taken them from Division I basketball to the bottom of the barrel, and back again.
On Friday, they reach not a pinnacle in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City, but a stepping stone, because with a bond as tight as theirs, there’s no telling how far they may go, while taking the Houston basketball team along with them.
“It’s really been a blessing, just to make it out of New Orleans and do it with my boy,” Jarreau said. “That’s just really unheard of.”
The moment they were born, their lives were already syncing up, born just a day apart – Jarreau the 23rd and Gresham the 24th of January 1998. Like blood brothers, their personalities clashed at times when they met and battled on the court in high school – Jarreau the more seasoned player and the more sought-after recruit initially.
But the summer after their sophomore year, the two budding stars knew from life growing up in the Seventh Ward that they didn’t want to take on the unknowns of life as college basketball players alone.
“They built this unbreakable bond, like real brothers,” said Renette Hall, Jarreau’s mother. “I started picking Brison up. Dejon started sleeping at Brison’s. They started doing everything together.
“Neither of them wanted to break up that dynamic duo.”
So both players told colleges that approached them that they were a package deal, and they turned a cold shoulder to those that didn’t have room for both.
Still, they both received offers from Power Five schools like Boston College, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, USC, Washington and LSU as two of the top 10 recruits from the state in the Class of 2016. Instead, they chose the strong relationships they had built with then-UMass coach Derek Kellogg and his team that had gone 14-18 during the pair’s senior year of high school.
And when those relationships were torn apart after school officials fired Kellogg just hours after the end of Jarreau and Gresham’s 15-18 freshmen season, the duo knew the east coast school was no longer for them.
“They were the ones that recruited us and made it feel like home,” Gresham said.
The two announced their intent to transfer, and up against the prospect of sitting out their transfer season at a big school filled with distractions, both decided laying low at a junior college was best.
In the rural Texas town of Big Spring, where the population doesn’t reach 30,000, the pair had nothing to do but hit the books at Howard College. They both practiced with the Hawks to stay in shape but didn’t have the benefit of Division I student-athlete luxuries like team trainers, plentiful team meals or free academic tutors.
But they knew Houston was where they wanted to eventually end up, and Howard coach Scott Raines’ relationship with Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson and his proven success of player development was enough to sway them both from other more comfortable situations.
At least they still had each other.
“That was hard, going through community college and watching guys playing, being in the middle of nowhere,” Jarreau said. “But we kept encouraging each other ‘Come on. We’ve only got one year.’
“Playing now, together on the court again, I’m just grateful to have him here with me, and to get to the Sweet 16, that’s just unreal.”
This year, though, hasn’t been easy. On Oct. 16, Jarreau’s grandmother passed away at 81 – an integral part of his life growing up, someone he talked to daily. Just a few days later, Jarreau’s cousin Theodore Jones – known as the rapper Young Greatness – was back in town while the family grieved when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery gone wrong in the wee hours of Oct. 29 in the parking lot of a Waffle House.
Jarreau also missed seven games for a violation of team rules and suffered a gruesome finger injury and a bruised knee during his suspension. But he returned and carved himself a spot as a key role player on a team that won its first 15 games and earned the Midwest Regional’s No. 3 seed, up against Kentucky in Friday’s regional semifinal.
The shooting guard has averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in more than 18 minutes a game, with Gresham at 3.6 points and 3.5 boards in 14 minutes. No matter Friday’s result, they both stand to gain much bigger roles as juniors as they continue to search for how high their journey together can take them.
Apart, either could have already grabbed the country’s attention and created their own national powerhouse.
But when you watch Jarreau sling a no-look pass at the rim for a basket-shaking alley-oop to Gresham, it’s easy to see what that brother-like connection could one day bring.
“It’s like muscle-memory,” Gresham said. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses when we’re playing together.”