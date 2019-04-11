The athletic accolades continue to grow at Pearl River High School.
Behind a 3-for-3 effort from junior catcher Serenity Burge, the No. 15 Rebels defeated No. 18 Plaquemine 18-10 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the LHSAA Class 4A playoffs. It was the Rebels' first playoff victory in 11 years.
With the victory, the Rebels (16-8) advance to the regional round and await the winner of No. 2 North DeSoto and No. 31 Ellender, who are scheduled to face off Friday.
“It was a big win for the team, the program and the school,” Burge said. “Our goal is to continue it in the second round.”
Burge was the leading hitter, falling just a home run short of the cycle in the big win for Pearl River.
After surrendering a single run in the top half of the first, the Rebels exploded for nine runs on a single hit in their first at-bat. Pearl River collected seven walks and had two hit batsmen in the inning. Burge had the only hit when she smacked a three-run triple into center field.
“We just had to stay patient at the plate,” Burge said. “It’s all about swinging at strikes and continuing to keep the pressure on opposing defenses. That is how you advance in the playoffs.
“I thought I saw the ball extremely well tonight and got some good swings at the plate.”
Plaquemine answered with six runs in the second inning, but the Rebels responded with six runs in the bottom half. Starting pitcher Alexis Wadsworth had a two-run double and designated player Landry Frey had a two-run single to give Pearl River a 15-7 advantage. A single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning finished the Rebels' scoring.
.@RebelSoftball pitcher @lexyy_wadsworth and Serenity Burge talk after the Rebels 18-10 playoff victory over Plaquemines, it’s first playoff win since 2008 @nbrownadvocate @stppschools @985_sports @AdvocateSports @theadvocateno @LAClass4A pic.twitter.com/pyCe30k6Mk— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 11, 2019
Giving up 10 runs in the first three innings, Wadsworth settled down to shut out the Devils (11-12) for the final four innings, holding Plaquemine to two hits. The sophomore left-hander struck out three and walked four.
“I have noticed throughout the season that it takes me a couple of innings to kind of get comfortable in the circle,” she said. “Once I get into that groove, I find it and my defense finds it too. Give credit to Plaquemine, early on they were hitting the ball where we weren’t.”