There may not have been a more deceiving overall record in volleyball last season than the one for the Mandeville Skippers.
Despite being one of the youngest teams in the state, Mandeville High School finished the year 16-21but still made it to the Division I state playoffs, falling to rival Northshore in the second round.
Now, a year older and wiser, coach Rachel Lindelow’s squad returns its top four leaders in kills as it looks to return to the state tournament in 2018.
“It’s a matter of keeping things fresh,” Lindelow said about lessons she learned from last year’s squad. “These kids show up every day wanting to be here. We have a great group of girls. It is just a matter of keeping them motivated and keeping our long-term goals in place. You do that by practicing with a purpose.
“We return a tremendous amount of talent. Having a year under their belt is great, and they are hungry. Technically, we are still young, but it is a matter now of getting them to flip that switch. We are still error prone, so we have to improve on our consistency.”
Sophomore Taylor Pierce is one of the leading returning players. Pierce led the way for the Skippers as a freshman with 274 kills and is the leading returning player in digs with 269. Another sophomore, Gabby Oos, had 147 kills, and junior Sadie Gomez is coming off of a sophomore campaign that saw her finish with 125 kills.
“Things are getting better each and every day at practice,” Lindelow said. “You can see that the young players are really starting to buy into our vision as a coaching staff rather than just going in with blinders on and swinging as hard as they can.
“For us to be successful, Taylor, Gabby and Sadie all need to be able to score at will. They are more than capable of it with their height and athleticism. They need to be able to come up with points when we need it, rather than hoping for points and being happy when they happen. That kind of mentality has to happen on the other side of the ball as well, because they all have the ability to be solid defensive players.”
Pierce said she learned a lot of lessons from last season.
“I feel like I have grown since my freshman (year),” she said. “This is a team that really continues to grow. I feel like I’m swinging harder and I am a better teammate. I feel like the ‘we are young team’ excuse is done with. We are here to win matches.
“Our communication is one of the biggest keys to our success. If we can continue to improve upon that I like our chances to be a very good team.”
While the Skippers have a few holes to fill heading into 2018, one is at the setter position. Gone is Victoria Songe and her 731 assists. Sophomore Ashlynn Anderson is expected to step up into the quarterback role.
“We are very excited about what Ashlynn brings to this team on and off the court,” Lindelow said. “She is mature beyond her years. She is coming off of a great club season this past summer and is starting to understand her role on the court. I do not expect a difficult transition.”
Seeing some spot time as a freshman, Anderson finished the season with 26 assists but is excited about the chance for a major increase in her role this season for her team.
“I embrace the responsibility head on,” she said. “I learned so much from Victoria Songe last season. She left some big shoes to fill, but I’m super excited about the chance to help my team win matches. The comfort level with this team now as opposed to this time last year is like night and day. That is just a product of being out on the court each and every day. The more we practice together and play together I believe the better this team will become.
“The setter is the coach on the court. I feel like my relationship with coach Lindelow is spot on. I also know so much better where our attackers like the ball. As a setter, you learn no two hitters like the same set. I feel like I know my teammates and am excited to put them in the best position to score points for us. That’s my job.”