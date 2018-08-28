*NOTE: There is no individual ranking to Farmer 15, just a list of the Top 15 college prospects from St. Tammany Parish for the Class of 2019.
1. Jacob Bernard, 5-11, 185, WR, Lakeshore
Bernard made a name for himself with a big junior season. He caught 59 passes for 1,298 yards and 14 touchdowns, with another 369 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. In-state schools Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Nicholls State and Southeastern have already made him offers, along with Kentucky, Colorado State, Memphis, Ball State and others. Several Power Five schools are tracking his recruitment, including Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida and others. Bernard’s athleticism and ability to make defenders miss in tight quarters will allow him to get on the field as a kick and punt returner.
2. Greg Clark, 6-0, 265, OL, Lakeshore
Though he is undersized, Clark is a big reason Jacob Bernard posted the explosive numbers he put up in his time at Lakeshore. Clark plays with good pad level and can play the left guard spot he manned last season in addition to center. He has experience snapping the ball and looks to be a better fit in the middle.
3. Ishmael Burdine, 6-1, 175, CB, Slidell
Ranked the nation’s No. 32 safety in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and the No. 12 prospect overall in Louisiana by 247Sports, Burdine has offers from Kansas State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Baylor and others. LSU continues to monitor the versatile defensive back, who could play cornerback or safety. With four interceptions as a junior, Burdine closes on the ball as well as any defensive back in south Louisiana and likes to mix it up from a physical perspective.
4. Tito Simmons, 5-8, 168, RB/WR, Slidell
A threat toting the rock and lining up in the slot, Simmons can hurt a defense in multiple ways. He fell just shy of the 1,000-yard mark as a junior with 950 yards and eight touchdowns on 152 rushes, but added 477 yards and three scores on 29 receptions. His size has most college coaches projecting Simmons as a slot receiver and a weapon in the return game.
5. Aaron Williams, 5-8, 175, RB/CB, Salmen
St. Tammany Parish has several smaller, explosive playmakers, and Williams deserves to be near the top of the list. Several in-state schools including Tulane, UL-Lafayette and Southeastern have taken notice, but that list will grow with a strong senior season.
6. Rashawn Gallaspy, 6-3, 240, DL, Salmen
Gallaspy is a good fit as 3-4 DE if he can add weight or play on the edge in a 4-3 scheme. UL-Monroe extended an early offer, and all the Group of Five in-state schools are monitoring his senior season. Gallaspy uses his hands well to get off blocks and closes on the quarterback exceptionally well.
7. Griffin Clements, 6-3, 258, OL, Fontainebleau
A tackle in high school, Clements’ future is inside at guard or center on the next level. He’s athletic enough to get to the second level from his left tackle spot at Fontainebleau, but his strength is locking onto a defender and driving him into the second and sometimes third level with his tenaciousness.
8. Douglas Schuler, 6-4, 250, OL, Fontainebleau
With Griffin Clements manning the left side, Schuler could be the answer on the right side for Fontainebleau head coach Chris Blocker. He enters his senior season flying under the radar, but Schuler grabbed the attention of many of the in-state schools during the spring, giving the Bulldogs a strong tandem up front.
9. Jack Mashburn, 6-4, 210, QB/WR, St. Paul’s
Mashburn was a Jack-of-all trades for the Wolves in 2017. In 13 games, he completed 121 of 186 passes for 1,501 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 365 yards and five scores on 82 carries. And when inserted as a receiver, Mashburn grabbed 29 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown.
10. Andrew Stein, 5-10, 163, PK, Northshore
Regarded by some as the top kicker in Louisiana, Stein hit 14 of 21 field goals last season with a long of 49 yards and connected on 18 of 19 extra points. The ball explodes off his foot, and Stein should earn numerous Power Five and Group of Five preferred walk-on offers with a strong senior campaign. Army and McNeese State have already extended scholarship offers.
11. Corey Donovan, 6-4, 240, DE, Covington
Donovan plays all across the Covington defensive front and moves over to the other side of the ball for some reps at tight end. He looks to be a better fit as a 3-4 defensive end once he adds weight to his frame. Southeastern is one of the schools intrigued by Donovan’s play.
12. Brendan David, 5-11, 190, RB, Archbishop Hannan
An all-district, all-metro and all-state selection as a junior, David made plays for Hannan in a variety of ways. He has good vision, runs through arm tackles and can stay on the field on third down as a receiver.
13. Carter Georges, 6-3, 210, DL/LB, Archbishop Hannan
With his size, outside linebacker is Georges’ home on the next level, though he plays inside and on the edge for Hannan. As a stand-up pass rusher, Georges could be a threat to opposing quarterbacks on the FCS level.
14. Ben Bonner, 6-1, 175, DB, Mandeville
Bonner has the size college coaches like in safeties that patrol the middle of the field but needs to add weight to his frame. Mandeville has a long list of prospects who moved on to the college level, and Bonner has an opportunity to do the same.
15. Justin Dean, 6-1, 175, QB, Pearl River
A two-sport performer who excels in football and baseball, Dean is athletic enough to make plays with his feet and puts good touch on his passes. Arm strength is a question mark, but his athleticism will give Dean a chance to play in the secondary.
Sonny Shipp is a national recruiting writer for 247sports.com. You can also check him out on Twitter @SonnyShipp247