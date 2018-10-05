In a game between two teams struggling, Northlake Christian dropped a tough 10-3 decision to Independence Friday night in Covington in District 9-2A play.
Trailing 2-0 and failing to cross midfield in the entire first half, the Wolverines looked like a different offense in its first possession of the second half. Northlake Christian drove 59 yards and took a 3-2 advantage when Ian Lopez made a 25-yard field goal.
But, in the fourth quarter, Independence quarterback De’angelo Gaines hit a speeding Ravorious Hampton for a 27-yard touchdown pass. David Beauchamp’s two-point conversion run gave the Tigers the 10-3 advantage.
Northlake Christian had one last shot to tie, driving the ball to the Independence 13 with a minute left, but Swan was intercepted.
“We got a lot of young guys out there,” Northlake Christian coach Anthony Agresta said. “We didn’t move the ball well in the first half because of so many different breakdowns. Too many mistakes.
“To this team’s credit, we were able to clean those things up at halftime, and that allowed us to be able to do the things we wanted to do in the first half. That is a sign of growth in an extremely young football team. But, this has been a hard process for us here (at Northlake Christian). We are used to winning football games. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end, and this team didn’t give up. I give them credit for that.”
The first half featured only 43 yards total offense for Northlake Christian (1-5, 0-2) and 71 yards from Independence (1-5, 1-1), which picked up it first win of the season, breaking a five-game losing streak to open the season.
The lone score of the first half came on Northlake Christian first possession. On the Wolverines second play, quarterback Michael Swan's pitch went wide to the running back. Swan recovered the ball in the end zone for the safety and a 2-0 advantage for the Tigers.
Independence looks to extend it a two-game winning streak next week when they host Pine, while the Wolverines welcome St. Thomas Aquinas to Covington.
NOTES: It was the second consecutive win for Independence over Northlake Christian, which defeated them 41-7 in 2017.