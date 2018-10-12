Slidell scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to rally past Mandeville for a 41-31 win Friday night, foiling the Skippers’ feisty attempt at an upset.
The Tigers trailed by 10 points in the third quarter after Mandeville (2-4, 2-2) scored on a on a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devon Totts found Will Sheppard.
Facing a 24-14 deficit in their homecoming game, the Tigers (5-2, 4-0) knew they had to jump-start their offense.
At the 9:40 mark, Slidell quarterback Jacob Guidry connected with Tito Simmons streaking down the sideline for a 78-yard score, cutting Mandeville’s lead to 24-21.
“We liked the matchup there,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “It was a great night by Tito. Teams look to take away Harlan Dixon, but we still have Tito Simmons. He showed that tonight and it was a matchup that we liked.”
They play seemed to open things up for the Tigers.
They took their first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when Guidry threw a 38-yard touchdown pass over the top to Tyler Harris to go up 28-24.
The Tigers defense then showed up to force a quick three-and-out, setting up their offense on the Skippers’ 40-yard line for their next possession. Moments later, Guidry threw another touchdown pass to Simmons down the sideline for 32 yards and a 35-24 lead with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
DESTREHAN 51, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 21: In Destrehan, the Wildcats didn’t need many plays to take control of Friday’s District 7-5A game.
The Wildcats ran only 11 plays in the first quarter, but they parlayed that into 37 points. After that, Destrehan just put things in cruise control.
“When you are in this game long enough, you sit back and shake your head when things go wrong, but (Friday night), everything went right,” Destrehan coach Stephen Robichaux said. “Everything we did happened to go right for us. I am not a guy that likes to score 50 points ever, but it was just the way things worked out. We just played well in all three phases of the game, and when you have a good chance to win the football game.”
Destrehan (6-1 overall, 4-0 in district) scored on the third play of the game when Quinton Torbor broke loose on a 54-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead.
Central Lafourche (5-2 overall, 1-2 in district) quickly answered on the ensuing drive with the help of a Jansen Folse’s 87-yard kickoff return to the 4-yard line. Three plays later, Jacob Barker tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Coy Ordoyne to tie the game at 7.
After that, it was all Wildcats.
Destrehan closed out the first quarter by reeling off 30 straight points to take a commanding 37-7 lead.
“We had just scored to make it 7-7, and we figured that we had a chance,” Central Lafourche Keith Menard said. “They just scored too fast, and we had trouble keeping up. We were playing from behind so much. Everything just went right for them.”
Harold Blood Jr. started the scoring onslaught by firing a 70-yard touchdown strike to Joseph Washington, and following a Central Lafourche fumble, the Wildcats struck again on John Emery’s 46-yard touchdown run. Emery added a 10-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give the Wildcats a 28-7 lead.
Brent St. Germain contributed to this report.