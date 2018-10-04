The Pearl River High football team has been through this before.
Last season, the Rebels started off 4-1 heading into their matchup against Hahnville. The Tigers beat the Rebels 49-7, sending Pearl River down the start of a five-game losing streak to end the season.
Fast forward to 2018 as new head coach Joe Harris and his Rebels have a perfect 5-0 for the first time in a decade. Pearl River travels down to Boutte to take on Hahnville once again.
“If we can go down to Hahnville and upset a very good football team, it would be one of the biggest wins we have had around here in a very long time,” Harris said. “Our goal is to win every game we participate in, and to beat Hahnville, we are going to have to limit the penalties and the turnovers offensively. We have to execute very well if we want to give ourselves a chance to be competitive. Defensively, we just have to stay the course, continue to play well against the run and cause turnovers. That has been the biggest key for our early season success.
“There is no doubt from this point on that our schedule is tougher than it was at the start of the season. We have the chance to prove ourselves to the rest of the high school football world. I like where we are in all phases right now. For us to compete with Hahnville, we know we are going to have to have our best outing in all aspects. It’s exciting to face the challenge. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Pearl River High community.
A power rushing team, the Rebels are led by senior running back Corey Warren Jr., who has rushed for 710 yards on 89 carries and leads the greater New Orleans area with 17 touchdowns.
“It’s absolutely a chance for us to go out and prove to the rest of the high school football world that we are for real,” Pearl River senior quarterback Justin Dean said. “If everyone can continue to go out there and do their jobs like they have through the first five games, we are going to be competitive.”
Dean’s and Warren’s backfield teammate senior Austin Stoddard echoed his teammates' sentiments.
“This is our year to go out and prove that we are for real,” Stoddard said. “Our defense has done its job, and on offense, we are moving the ball well. That’s all you can really ask. We are scoring plenty of points; if the defense can just continue to do what they have been doing these first five weeks, I think we can show the world we are for real. We’ve been ready to go for this game for quite a while.”