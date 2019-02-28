Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem is set to join the De La Salle football coaching staff as wide receivers coach, Cavaliers head coach and athletic director Ryan Manale said Thursday.

Meachem accepted De La Salle’s coaching offer on Tuesday after being extended the position last week, Manale said.

A No. 1 draft choice by the Saints in 2007 and member of the franchise’s Super Bowl XLIV champions, Meachem is joining the Cavaliers as a non-faculty assistant coach, Manale said.

News of Meachem joining De La Salle was first reported by Fox 8 WVUE sports.

Meachem, who could not be reached for comment, is scheduled to begin his coaching duties with the Cavaliers by the start of spring football practice, Manale said.

“I’m very excited to get a quality receiver like Robert that the kids are going to look up to,’’ Manale said. “You can see (excitement) in the kids’ eyes already, the excitement that they know that they’re going to be coached by a guy of Robert Meachem’s stature.

“So it’s great. It’s something that I wanted to do. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it happen. It was able to work out and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching receivers and helping with the passing game.’’

Meachem, who will turn 35 on Sept. 28, has been working locally as a personal trainer for athletes, Manale said.

Meachem played eight seasons in the NFL, seven in two stints with the Saints from 2007-11 and 2013-14 and one season with the San Diego Chargers in 2012.

The 27th overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft out of Tennessee, Meachem missed his rookie season due to a knee injury, but played in 103 NFL games and caught 178 passes good for 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns as a Saint and Charger.

How was Robert Meachem scammed out of $1.7 million? Unsealed indictment against adviser explains Former Saints player Robert Meachem was bilked out of about $1.7 million by a woman he hired to handle his finances several years ago, federal…

Meachem’s best NFL season was as a member of the Saints first Super Bowl champion in 2009 when he caught 45 passes good for 722 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his final season at Tennessee in 2006, Meachem caught 71 passes good for 1,298 yards and 11 touchdowns before being selected by the Saints.

“He’s coming to the realization that his career is over as a player and he wants to be around the game,’’ Manale said. “He said a lot of people have been talking to him about getting into coaching and this gives him an opportunity to jump right in as a varsity coach.

“I can see his stay impacting the kids. Hopefully, this is what he would love to do. But I can see him coaching at an even higher level sooner than later. I’m going to help him develop and be able to do that if that’s his goal. But he’s just kind of getting into coaching to see if this is what he wants to do.’’

Meachem was scheduled to visit De La Salle on Thursday to complete the paper work involved in joining one of the state’s emerging elite programs.

The staff vacancy Meachem is filling was created when offensive line coach Jake Karl left De La Salle in January to become offensive coordinator at his alma mater at Pearl River High School, Manale said.

The search that produced Meachem began with Manale putting out feelers to his coaching peers and some former professional football players. Former LSU player and Saints defensive tackle Marlon Favorite then recommended Meachem and helped Manale contact the former Volunteers standout.

“I had quite a few good names, but when Robert Meachem’s name came across I went to call him pretty quickly,’’ Manale said.

Head coach at De La Salle for the past seven seasons, Manale said he will become offensive line coach and continue to serve as the Cavaliers offensive coordinator and play-caller after coaching wide receivers the past two seasons.

De La Salle was a Division II state semifinalist last season after reaching the state finals the year before in 2017. The Cavaliers have won district championships in two of the past three seasons under Manale by utilizing offenses that have emphasized a power running game.

So might the Cavaliers be moving toward an “Air Manale’’ era?

“We’ll see,’’ Manale said. “I don’t know about Air Manale. But I definitely want to improve in the passing area, after self-scouting many things (this offseason). I think Robert is a piece who can help do that.

“It will never be an Air Raid attack. But who knows where it goes. I always want to throw the ball if I can see it being executed in practice. I’m not saying Air Raid, but I am one that I would love to be able to throw the ball.

“I would love to be able to 60-40 (running and) throwing the football. But I need to see it. And I think Robert Meachum is the right guy to help develop it.’’