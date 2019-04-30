After entering the day in the driver’s seat for the Division I boys state golf title, the St. Paul’s boys squad fell victim to a blistering set of rounds from eventual champion C.E. Byrd, which shot 1-under as a team to come from 15 shots back to take the win with a two-day score of 595 at The Wetlands in Lafayette.
The Wolverines, who shot a 5-over 293 as a team in Monday’s first round and led by five shots, carded a 308 on Tuesday to finish with 601, six shots out of first and one shot behind second-place Alexandria.
The Wolverines were led by Quinn Garcia’s two-day total of 5-under-par 139, finishing in second-place, just one shot behind medalist Brayden Seguin of Catholic-Baton Rouge, who turned in a pair of 69s over the tournament. Garcia began the final round with a one-shot lead after his 68 on Monday.
Jesuit, who finished second-place as a team in 2018, finished fifth in Division I with 624, led by Britton Khalaf, who finished in 11th-place with a 152, two shots behind St. Paul’s Owen Hayden in 10th. Brother Martin finished eighth as a team with 663.
In Division IV, Christ Episcopal finished sixth as a team with 784, 36 shots back of team champion Hathaway at The Farm d’Allie Golf Club in Carencro. They were led by James Presto’s two-day total 167, putting him in seventh-place after an 84 on Monday and an 83 on Tuesday. Country Day’s Michael Bach finished eighth while competing as an individual, shooting 170.
In the Division III boys finals at The Wetlands, Newman’s Myles Merlin finished tied-for-ninth with a two-day total of 152, 12 shots back of individual champion Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal. Merlin sat just two shots out of the lead after his two-over 74 on Monday. Hannan individual competitor Phillip Pazos finished in 15th with 156, and Newman’s Max Rathle took 19th with 159.
In the Division II boys finals at The Farm d’Allie, Lakeshore finished sixth as a team with a score of 747, led by Jacob McCullum’s two-day total of 169 in a tie for 15th.