J.T. Curtis’ 50th season as football coach at John Curtis began much more positively than his first.
Winless in his first season as the River Ridge school, Curtis earned his 570th victory Thursday night as his Patriots scored 35 straight points to after a 6-0 deficit and record a 42-18 nondistrict game against Landry-Walker on Thursday night in the season-opener for both teams at Behrman Stadium.
Despite playing without its starting quarterback Collin Guggenheim, Curtis (1-0) won its fourth consecutive opener against the Charging Buccaneers to protect its No. 1 ranking in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools.
Guggenheim, an All-Metro selection as sophomore last season, did not play due to a foot injury suffered in practice on Tuesday.
The injury may force the Patriots junior to miss next Thursday’s game against Bishop Lynch High School of Dallas, Texas, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
With junior Austin McCready subbing for Guggenheim, the two-time reigning Catholic League champions proved methodical as usual out of their split back veer in rushing for 311 yards, six touchdowns and 18 of their 19 first downs.
Curtis senior Ma’Khi Smith rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead a quartet of Patriots running backs who rushed for 48 or more yards. Smith’s touchdowns covered 2 and 21 yards.
A trio of juniors followed Smith’s lead with Corey Wren finishing second in rushing for Curtis with 78 yards on 14 attempts. Shane Goins was next with 52 yards on 11 carries that also produced touchdowns runs of 1 and 6 yards and Choncee Crum totaled 48 yards on six attempts.
Reserve quarterback Tylen Taylor and running back Ronald Poole scored Curtis’ other touchdowns on runs of 1 and 3 yards.
Taylor’s quarterback sneak in the third quarter came when McCready’s legs cramped during the drive’s penultimate play.
The Patriots defense was equally impressive in recording a safety and holding Landry-Walker without a first down in the second and third quarters while additionally limiting the Charging Buccaneers to two touchdowns offensively.
Senior quarterback Tory Cargo directed the Charging Buccaneers on an impressive 10-play, 76-yard drive to open the game before Curtis’ defense clamped down. Cargo connected with wide receiver Ramon McGrew on a 36-yard pass for that first touchdown and later scored on 1-yard run midway through the fourth period.
Senior running back Chad Alexander returned a kickoff 79 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that represented the second score by the two-time reigning District 8-5A champions.
Landry-Walker totaled 232 yards, 49 rushing and 183 passing, but 164 of those net yards came on its opening and final touchdown drives. Cargo completed 10 of 23 passes for 186 yards.