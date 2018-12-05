Northshore High's Britney Bertram (front, center) recently signed a soccer scholarship with Stetson University in Deland, Fla. She was joined by, front, her parents Janet and Brian Bertram; and rear, grandmother Sandy Bertram, brother Braeden Bertram, sister Vivien Holley, brother Dawson Bertram and Northshore High principal Frank Jabbia.
A senior at Northshore High, Katie Grubbs (front, center) signed a soccer scholarship with the University of Mobile. Grubbs was joined by Northshore coach Brian Bertram, Northshore High principal Frank Jabbia, Joe Chebahtah, Cameron Grubbs, Mollie Grubbs, Linda Chebahtah, Norris Grubbs and Kim Grubbs.
Salmen High senior Ashanti Eden (front, third from left) signed a basketball scholarship with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. She was joined by Quen Eden, Bryce Bickham, Chris Eden, Steven Bickham, Jayce Eden, Shineta Eden and Ryleigh Eden.
Salmen High senior Jaylen Huderson (front, right) signed a basketball scholarship with Southeastern Louisiana. She was joined by Salmen High coach Panos Bountovinas, John Huderson, Daryl Thomas and Jackie Huderson.
