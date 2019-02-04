New Orleans Area Boys Basketball District Standings
(Results through Sunday, Feb. 3; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule cancelled.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 21-6 8-2
Slidell 20-8 8-2
Northshore 15-13 8-2
Covington 21-9 6-4
Hammond 15-11 5-5
St. Paul’s 14-14 3-7
Mandeville 11-15 2-8
Fontainebleau 5-21 0-10
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 24-2 9-0
Hahnville 18-11 6-2
H.L. Bourgeois 16-12 5-4
Terrebonne 17-13 4-4
East St. John 9-21 4-5
Destrehan 18-11 2-7
Central Lafourche 5-19 0-8
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Bonnabel 21-5 3-0
West Jefferson 20-8 3-0
Landry-Walker 16-7 3-0
Chalmette 14-15 2-1
East Jefferson 13-13 1-2
Ehret 7-20 0-3
Grace King 7-21 0-3
Higgins 4-13 0-3
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Jesuit 26-4 7-2
Holy Cross 24-6 7-2
St. Augustine 25-4 6-2
Brother Martin 13-16 4-5
John Curtis 11-13 3-5
Rummel 8-22 2-7
Shaw 12-16 1-7
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 23-3 4-1
Salmen 19-9 4-1
Franklinton 14-13 2-3
Pearl River 19-7 0-5
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 21-8 2-0
Karr 11-15 2-0
Helen Cox 4-22 1-1
McMain 15-15 1-2
Belle Chasse 7-18 0-3
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 22-6 2-0
Kennedy 17-13 2-0
McDonogh 35 9-18 1-1
Ben Franklin 3-16 1-1
NOMMA 11-7 0-2
Riverdale 3-16 0-2
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 16-11 5-1
Loranger 13-18 4-3
Jewel Sumner 11-11 3-3
Albany 15-14 3-4
Bogalusa 10-15 1-5
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 27-3 4-0
Thomas Jefferson 14-11 3-1
KIPP Renaissance 8-15 2-1
Cohen 6-18 3-3
Abramson-Sci 1-19 0-3
International-N.O. 4-14 0-4
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
De La Salle 16-8 3-1
Lusher 16-9 3-1
Donaldsonville 20-9 3-2
St. James 10-20 2-3
St. Charles Catholic 11-12 0-4
*Haynes 6-12 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Amite 9-15 6-0
Independence 14-6 5-1
Northlake Christian 5-18 4-3
Pope John Paul II 12-14 1-6
Pine 0-29 0-6
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 19-8 2-0
Riverside 9-15 1-0
Livingston 12-11 0-1
M.L. King 18-13 0-2
*Patrick Taylor 9-7 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 16-14 1-0
Newman 12-7 0-0
Fisher 2-10 0-1
*Einstein 4-17 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 16-14 0-0
Varnado 11-14 0-0
St. Martin’s 10-8 0-0
West St. John 8-17 0-0
Clark 7-12 0-0
Ecole Classique 4-7 0-0
Houma Christian 4-16 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-20 0-0
Ridgewood 0-11 0-0
Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Crescent City 20-12 5-0
Runnels 24-13 3-2
Holden 20-12 3-2
Mount Hermon 8-22 2-3
Kenner Discovery 8-16 1-4
Maurepas 7-21 1-4
*Morris Jeff 1-3 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 32-5 3-0
Family Christian 13-24 2-2
Christ Episcopal 6-14 0-2
LSD 1-2 0-1
**Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 14-10 2-0
Grand Isle 7-11 1-1
Lutheran 1-9 0-2