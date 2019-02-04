New Orleans Area Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Feb. 3; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule cancelled.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                             21-6            8-2

Slidell                                      20-8           8-2

Northshore                              15-13          8-2

Covington                               21-9            6-4

Hammond                              15-11           5-5

St. Paul’s                                14-14          3-7

Mandeville                              11-15           2-8

Fontainebleau                          5-21            0-10

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               24-2           9-0

Hahnville                                18-11          6-2

H.L. Bourgeois                        16-12          5-4

Terrebonne                             17-13          4-4

East St. John                           9-21            4-5

Destrehan                              18-11           2-7

Central Lafourche                    5-19            0-8

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Bonnabel                                21-5            3-0

West Jefferson                        20-8            3-0

Landry-Walker                        16-7            3-0

Chalmette                              14-15           2-1

East Jefferson                         13-13          1-2

Ehret                                      7-20            0-3

Grace King                              7-21            0-3

Higgins                                   4-13            0-3

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jesuit                                      26-4           7-2

Holy Cross                               24-6           7-2

St. Augustine                           25-4           6-2

Brother Martin                        13-16          4-5

John Curtis                            11-13           3-5

Rummel                                  8-22           2-7

Shaw                                     12-16          1-7

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               23-3           4-1

Salmen                                  19-9            4-1

Franklinton                             14-13          2-3

Pearl River                              19-7            0-5

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         21-8            2-0

Karr                                        11-15           2-0

Helen Cox                                 4-22           1-1

McMain                                   15-15           1-2

Belle Chasse                            7-18            0-3

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                    22-6           2-0

Kennedy                                 17-13          2-0

McDonogh 35                          9-18            1-1

Ben Franklin                            3-16            1-1

NOMMA                                  11-7             0-2

Riverdale                                3-16            0-2

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                  16-11           5-1

Loranger                                 13-18          4-3

Jewel Sumner                         11-11           3-3

Albany                                    15-14          3-4

Bogalusa                                 10-15          1-5

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          27-3           4-0   

Thomas Jefferson                    14-11          3-1

KIPP Renaissance                    8-15            2-1

Cohen                                    6-18            3-3

Abramson-Sci                         1-19            0-3   

International-N.O.                   4-14            0-4

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

De La Salle                             16-8            3-1

Lusher                                    16-9            3-1

Donaldsonville                         20-9           3-2

St. James                                10-20         2-3

St. Charles Catholic                11-12           0-4

*Haynes                                 6-12            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Amite                                      9-15            6-0

Independence                         14-6            5-1

Northlake Christian                  5-18            4-3

Pope John Paul II                     12-14          1-6   

Pine                                        0-29           0-6

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Country Day                           19-8            2-0

Riverside                                9-15            1-0

Livingston                              12-11           0-1

M.L. King                               18-13          0-2

*Patrick Taylor                       9-7              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                  16-14          1-0

Newman                                 12-7            0-0

Fisher                                     2-10            0-1

*Einstein                                 4-17            0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall       Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington               16-14           0-0

Varnado                                  11-14           0-0

St. Martin’s                              10-8            0-0

West St. John                           8-17            0-0

Clark                                       7-12           0-0

Ecole Classique                         4-7             0-0

Houma Christian                       4-16           0-0

Covenant Christian                   1-20            0-0

Ridgewood                               0-11            0-0

Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Crescent City                          20-12         5-0

Runnels                                  24-13         3-2

Holden                                   20-12         3-2

Mount Hermon                        8-22          2-3

Kenner Discovery                    8-16          1-4

Maurepas                               7-21           1-4

*Morris Jeff                             1-3            0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                          32-5           3-0

Family Christian                       13-24         2-2

Christ Episcopal                        6-14          0-2

LSD                                         1-2            0-1

**Brighton                               0-4            0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   14-10        2-0

Grand Isle                                7-11         1-1

Lutheran                                   1-9          0-2

 

