Brother Martin, led by senior Brady Faust’s four hits, defeated Shaw 10-4 in a Catholic League matchup at Winterscheidt Stadium on Saturday.
Defensive mistakes put the Eagles (10-11, 0-4) in ahole in the top of the first inning. Faust beat out a grounder to third base, followed by consecutive errors, loading the bases. Junior Ethan Moser walked, scoring Faust. Julian Oubre was hit by a pitch, scoring Brennan Stuprich before Shaw starting pitcher Tyler Nichol struck out Crusaders freshman Tyler Velino, leaving the Crusaders up 2-0 after one inning.
“Our guys played with really good tempo today,” Crusaders coach Jeff Lupo said. “We were able to put a lot of pressure on them defensively. A bunch of guys had a bunch of hits and fortunately we capitalized on some of their mistakes defensively to score some runs.
The Crusaders (18-4, 4-2) continued to capitalize on Eagles miscues in the second inning. Tre Morgan singled and scored on Faust’s second hit, aided by Shaw's third error. Brother Martin’s Blake Bufkin RBI single to left scored Faust.
Brother Martin loaded the bases again, assisted by the fourth Shaw error, but Nichol struck out Oubre to end the Crusaders threat with Brother Martin leading 4-0 after two innings.
The Crusaders missed an opportunity to break the game open in the top of the third inning.
Blaine Starring reached base on a bunt single before stealing second, and Shaw coach Kirk Bullinger intentionally walked Morgan to put the double play back in order only to watch Faust match Starring’s bunt single with his own for his third hit to load the bases. But Nichol made a fantastic catch on a Stuprich liner back up the middle to start a 1-2-3 double play and escape the jam unscathed.
Brother Martin continued to add to its lead in the fourth inning. Moser doubled to left field followed by Cole Stomboe’s single to left. Pinch hitter Shane Griffin singled, scoring Moser, while Stomboe scored on the fifth Shaw error after an errant throw to first base on Griffin’s hit. Starring welcomed new Shaw pitcher Will Brown with a double to left scoring Griffin, and Morgan scored Starring on an RBI single to center field, upping the Crusaders' lead to 8-0 after 3½ innings.
Brother Martin put Shaw on the ropes in the fifth adding RBIs from Stuprich and Moser to make the score 10-0 and giving the Eagles just three more outs. Logan Muhleisen extended the game with a grand slam to left field into a stiff wind, giving Shaw new life trailing 10-4 after five innings.
Senior right-hander Collin Ardon set Shaw down in order in the sixth and seventh innings, and Brother Martin left Marrero with their fourth consecutive District 9-5A victory.
“We’re definitely starting to peak,” Faust said. “We want to peak in the playoffs, and we’re building up to playing our best baseball.