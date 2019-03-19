There was no hoisting of a trophy, but that was about the only drama missing from Dominican’s 5-4 victory against John Curtis on Tuesday afternoon in a rematch of last spring’s Division I state championship softball game.
Ally Firmin delivered a two-run, game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the seventh at Harahan Playground to help Dominican rally from a three-run deficit and break a string of nine consecutive losses to Curtis dating to 2013 that included a 7-5 defeat in last year’s Division I final.
More significant from the winning side’s perspective was that Dominican completed the first round of Catholic League play undefeated and holds a two-game cushion over Curtis’ reigning state champions and one-game lead against Mount Carmel.
“It’s a dogfight every day,’’ Dominican coach Dawn Benoit said of Catholic League play. “Every game is different and this game for us was about the ending. We pulled together as a team and we pulled it out at the end. We found a way to finish.’’
Dominican (12-2, 3-0) recorded its fourth consecutive victory overall while exorcising a second straight demon as it continues pursuit of a first state title in softball.
Dominican defeated Mount Carmel 3-1 in its last outing last Thursday to record a second consecutive victory against a program that had beaten it 15 straight times before Dominican’s 2-1 victory in last year’s state semifinals.
“It’s coming together,’’ Benoit said. “It’s a slow progression, but it’s coming. Every practice we evaluate what we did wrong in our previous game and we try to go forward.’’
Curtis (12-4, 1-2) lost successive games for the first time in 42 games dating to the second and third games of the 2018 season, despite totaling nine hits. The Lady Patriots committed five errors and eight runners on base.
“We let them hang around and let them do what they wanted to do,’’ Curtis coach Jerry Godfrey said. “You can’t win leaving so many people on base and having five or six errors. At some point, these girls are going to learn that. You make people look better than they are.’’
Firmin’s second hit off Curtis starter Remi Hebert also helped keep starter Elise Simon undefeated while earning Dominican its ninth victory in 10 games.
Simon (11-0) allowed four runs in addition to the nine hits, but surrendered only two earned runs, and, more importantly, finished strong with four scoreless innings that allowed the offense to overcome deficits of 4-1 and 2-0. In the first of those scoreless innings, Simon left the bases loaded in the fourth.
Dominican chipped away at its deficits with single runs in the second, third and fifth innings to set the stage for the dramatic seventh.
Alyssa Helwig started the rally by being hit by a pitch, catcher Gracee Reeves singled and Megan McCartney bunted both runners into scoring position to set up Firmin.
Dominican’s left-handed hitting junior then promptly lined a single through the right side of the infield that proved enough to allow courtesy runner Mykail Luscio to slide safely under the tag at home plate with the winning run.
“I just knew I had to hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield because I knew my teammate (Helwig) was going to score,’’ Firmin said. “I wasn’t going to be an easy out. I knew I had to hit the ball hard to give our team a chance to win.’’
McCartney and Reeves also had RBI for Dominican while going 1-for-2 and 1-for-4 respectively. Kylie Barre also went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Cam Goodman went 3-for-4 and Rayven Sandras 2-for-3 with each collecting a RBI.
Dominican opens second-round Catholic League competition on Thursday by hosting Chapelle at 4 p.m. at Harahan Playground while Curtis hosts Mount Carmel at 5 p.m.
DISTRICT 9-5A
DOMINICAN 5, JOHN CURTIS 4
John Curtis 202 000 0 – 4-9-5
Dominican 011 010 2 – 5-7-4
Top hitters: Curtis – Cam Goodman 3-4, RBI, 2 RS; Gracie Chiasson 2-3, RS; Rayven Sanders 2-3, RBI. Dominican – Ally Firmin 2-4, 2 RBI; Megan McCartney 1-2, RBI, RS; Claire Sekinger 1-3, RBI; Kylie Barre 1-3, 2 RS; Gracee Reeves 1-4, RBI; Elizabeth Crotchet 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Elise Simon, Dominican, 10-0. Losing pitcher: Remi Hebert, Curtis, 9-2.
Team records: John Curtis 12-4 overall, 1-2 in District 9-5A; Dominican 12-2 overall, 3-0 in 9-5A.
-30-