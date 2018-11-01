With 37 seconds left in the third quarter, Miles Stewart accelerated through a hole for a 15-yard run.
On that play, he broke Lusher’s regular-season rushing record set by Joshua Barney in 2014. Stewart's night helped set the tone for Lusher's 19-7 victory in District 10-3A action Friday night at Joe Yenni Stadium.
“That was the goal all week. I told my line, ‘give me 160 (yards)' and they gave me 177, so we’re so happy right now. It was a goal this season, and when I got hurt in Week 4, it didn’t look like I was going to get it, but the lineman made it a point to get it for me,” said Stewart who with 253 total yards, with 177 rushing and three touchdowns.
Stewart finishes the regular season with 1,105 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, along with 294 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He is 66 yards shy of tying Barney’s regular and postseason combined mark of 1,171 yards rushing.
“He’s amazing. He’s electric," said Lusher coach, JJ Smith. "He’s a high-caliber player. It’s just a sign of his hard work he put in all summer. He lifts with the lineman. He’s running track and playing football. Everyone was rallying around him, trying to get him the record, so it was good to see him get it.”
The junior running started things with a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
He struck twice in the fourth quarter, first with a 32-yard screen for a Lusher score, running over a defender before scoring and took a 31-yard catch for a score on a broken play.
“Everybody was finishing downfield, so I only had to make one guy miss so it was easy, everybody blocking for me. I give it all to my blockers,” Stewart said about his 32-yard touchdown.
Smith wasn’t pleased with the officiating in the game that saw a combined 25 penalties for 215 yards but said the team can build off its offensive performance.
“We have some of this stuff to build from and we’ll correct those mistakes and eliminate some penalties. We’ll get some momentum moving into the playoffs,” Smith said.
Haynes qualified for the playoffs, but has elected not to play. Despite the loss, Haynes coach Paul Longo said he was pleased with the progress his team made this season and praised his senior group.
“That was a very good group. They were good in the weight room this year, leading the young ones, putting it together and getting us back on track this year with a win and getting competitive in a few games,” Longo said. “I think just seeing the effort and knowing that the young kids played like they did, we’ll be alright.”
With the win, Lusher moves to 2-8, 1-6 and will be in the Division II state playoffs.
“I’m just excited to play another good team. We’re going to shock somebody,” Stewart said. “We’re going to get it all together and we got momentum finally, so I think it’s going to be a good game.”