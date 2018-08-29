Beginning his fourth year at the helm of the Archbishop Hannan football program, Scott Wattigny has completed the rebuilding effort.
The Hawks won eight regular-season games in 2017 (the most in Wattigny's three years at Hannan,) and they were victorious in a playoff game, too.
Now, the question for Wattigny and staff is can they start to make some noise in Division II?
“To start the 2017 season off 7-0 was very special,” Wattigny said. “I honestly thought our kids competed well throughout the entire season.
“Last year was the first time any of our kids had gone to a Week 12. They had never started a season 7-0. They didn’t know what it is was like to have the pressure of a game to go 8-0 or 9-0.
"So, for all of these guys coming back, I think the most important thing that we gain is a level of experience. What is it like to play 10 weeks and not be done with your season? What is it like to go into the second week of November, and what is it like to play in a semifinal game or a chance to earn a berth in the Dome?”
The stability that Wattigny has brought to the Covington-area program has been one of the biggest highlights for the fourth-year head coach.
“It’s all about developing a culture,” he said. “That started on day one when I took this job. For me it’s not about building a team, it’s about building a program. In order to do that, it has to be when one guy goes down or graduates, who is the next guy up? Pass the torch, who is going to run the next wave of the race? What we have accomplished in three years is our seniors and our parents understand that there is a legacy to be left.
“9-3 in 2017 was great and all, but we haven’t done some of the things that this program needs to get done. We haven’t won a district championship. This program has also made it to the Dome, but has yet to win a championship. For me, it’s about the culture we have tried to create.
"In Year 4, I think we will reap the rewards of three years of hard work.”
The “next man up” at quarterback is senior Dawson Millen, who replaces the graduated Christopher Rabensteiner.
“There are a lot of similarities between Dawson and Rabensteiner,” Wattigny said. “They're quiet, humble kids who are excellent in the classroom and on the field. The biggest difference I would have to say between the two of them are their running style. Dawson is going to try and make a lot of people miss. He’s got the shiftiness, which I attribute a lot to his early basketball career. We are excited about having Dawson back there for us. He’s a three-year starter in this program.”
Wattigny said his team's biggest challenge will be replacing three of five offensive line starters, as well as its starting tight end.
“We have depth to fill in those roles,” he said. “But that is going to be our biggest challenge. Tyler Pazos is a senior along with Stephen Landeche and Trent Zelden. Evan Burgess also played for us some last year as a rotating guy.
“The juniors who could see time are Jackson Bolner, Nicholas Vaccaro and Grant Windom. They are all able bodies, it is just a matter of who is going to go out there and win the job.”
At the wide receiver position, perhaps the biggest hole is left by Millen, who started last season at receiver for the Hawks.
“Having receiver experience is only going to make Dawson’s job under center that much easier of a transition,” Wattigny said. “Jacob Gaude and Daniel Labourdette are two seniors that are big targets with plenty of experience. They can do it for us with their ability to not only catch the football, but also block. We also return Victor Harvey at the position, too.
“Victor is an all-state soccer and track and field athlete. You add him to the mix with a junior like Ezra Travers, who is going off of an injury, and I really like our depth at the position.”
Wattigny’s receiving corps got a huge shot of athleticism when basketball standout Norris Williams decided to join the squad.
“He’s a big kid that has a lot of just pure skills,” Wattigny said. “We look forward to putting the ball in his hands as much as humanly possible.”
The running game for the Hawks will be anchored by Brendan David and Carter Georges.
The Hawks' strength appears to be its defense. Ten of 11 starters return, with only Trey Nunez lost to graduation.
Up front on the defensive line, juniors Charlie Vincent and Eli Caillouet are back, along with seniors Fred Rabensteiner and Georges.
Senior Frank Bretey, who will also see playing time on the offensive line, is expected to make an impact up front for the Hawks.
All three linebackers return as well, led by a pair of seniors in Drew Gallo and Brennan Ammari. Junior Izzy Carrera is the other returning starter.
Seniors Cameron O’Brien and Evan Brouillette return to anchor the secondary. Brian Sisson is also expected to compete for playing time in the secondary.
“Georges and O’Brien are our two best players on defense,” Wattigny said. “They will make this thing go for us. It’s nice having one on the front end and one on the back end who are very good. Caillouet and Rabensteiner are good players for us as well. Gallo and Carrera were exceptional at linebacker for us last year and we expect more of the same.
"We are the sum of our parts," Wattigny said. "We don’t have real standouts, just overall solid team play on that side of the ball.”