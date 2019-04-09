Stealing 13 bases on the night, St. Paul’s came from behind twice to defeat rival Slidell 11-4 Tuesday night in Slidell to remain very much in the District 6-5A race.
Trailing 4-3 in the fifth inning, the Wolves took control of the game with three runs on three hits in the fifth inning. Nick Vitale led off with a single and stole second base. He scored on an RBI single from William Duncan, who advanced to third on a throwing error. Matthew Russo followed with an RBI single to give the Wolves a 5-4 advantage. After stealing third base, Russo scored on a throwing error to make it 6-4 St. Paul’s.
Slidell would load the bases in the sixth inning with no outs, but LSU commitment Conner Simon came in from shortstop to strike out two and get out of the inning without any damage done for St. Paul’s.
Batting around in the top half of the seventh, the Wolves pushed across five runs on one hit, highlighted by Russo’s three-run double to make it 11-4.
“This was an important win to stay on pace with Northshore or at least close,” Russo said. “We have to continue hitting the ball like we are doing.
“This was a scrappier game than I realized it was going to be. Got a little chippy and a lot of errors made that allowed them to stay in it. We finally broke it open in the seventh to get out of here with a victory.”
Slidell answered the first St. Paul’s run with three of its own in the bottom half of the third inning. After Matthew Pagano drew a walk to lead off the inning, one-out singles by Jayden Raynes and Cameron Weiss loaded the bases for the Tigers. Leftfielder Peyton Broussard lined a two-run double in right field to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Centerfielder Beau Adams followed with an RBI single of his own to push the advantage to 3-1.
The Wolves answered back with two runs in the fourth via an RBI double by Simon and a Jacob Scherer single combined with a Slidell error to tie the game 4-4.
With the win, St. Paul’s remains a game behind Northshore in the District 6-5A race. Moving to 20-5 and 8-2 in league play, the Wolves are still the top-ranked team in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I state power rankings. St. Paul’s returns home on Thursday to take on Mandeville.
Slidell drops to 13-15 overall and 2-8 in 6-5A action. The Tigers hit the road on Thursday when they take on Fontainebleau.