Just over a year ago, Alia Armstrong parlayed an afternoon of mindless fun leaping over a trash can into a Class 2A state title in the girls 100-meter hurdles. But the St. Katharine Drexel senior had much higher goals in mind.
After diving into track and field for the first time as a junior, Armstrong dropped the fastest high school time in the country this year in her premier event on Saturday in the finals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic held at Tad Gormley stadium.
Her mark of 13.37, nearly four tenths-of-a-second faster than her prelim time on Friday, left her overwhelmed and speechless as she glanced over to the time board as she crossed the finish line more than one second ahead of her nearest competitor.
“I just feel so blessed and honored to be out here,” she said. “I feel like I work so hard at practice, and I feel like it’s finally paid off and really showing.”
Armstrong, an LSU track and field signee, also picked up an individual victory in the 400 meters in 55.26, two of six individual crowns local girls took home at the area’s premier regular season track and field showcase. With her pair of wins, she was named the Most Outstanding Girls Track Performer in the meet.
But Armstrong, who’s time in the hurdles would have placed in the top eight in the women’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Finals a year ago, said she’s happy she still has a few more races left in her high school career, including defending her state title.
Next on her list: trying to break 13.0, which would put her right in line with some of the fastest females in the country at any level.
“This is just one step down. There’s no limit, the sky is the limit,” she said. “This day is just clarification that I’m destined for greatness and can be something in life.”
The John Curtis girls squad dominated the field, taking the team title with 66 points, breezing past defending champion McGill-Toolen (Ala.) who finished second with 48, followed by Edna Karr in third. The Patriots became the first local girls team to finish as meet champions since McDonogh 35 won in 2013.
In all, Curtis picked up four victories over the two-day meet, including a pair of individual wins in the field events. Sophomore Diamond Smith edged out Ben Franklin senior Angel Williams by just a quarter-inch to knock of the defending girls long jump champion and take home the title with a leap of 17-feet, eight-inches. Curtis junior Cameron Goodman took home the girls triple jump title on Friday night with a jump of 38-feet, nine-inches, besting Belle Chasse junior Amy Warren by three inches.
Smith was also part of her squad’s two winning relay teams, along with senior Tea Harris, sophomore Raven Nunnery and freshman Laila Jackson that all four won both the 4x400 (3:55.13) and the 4x200 (1:41.58).
Sacred Heart senior Mary Nusloch, who back in January was crowed the Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, took home the 3200-meter title by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 11:25.6. Edna Karr senior Sierra Session snagged the 300-meter hurdles title with a time of 44.74.