Mandeville High principal and current Louisiana High School Athletic Association president Bruce Bundy has discovered some sort of pipeline of assistant coaches from Denham Springs.
Bundy hired his second former Yellow Jacket assistant coach to lead one of his varsity programs when Rickey Noland was hired as the school’s new head baseball coach, replacing the departed Mark Weinmunson. Weinmunson resigned late last month to pursue other job opportunities.
Noland joins Jason Sessions, who was hired as Mandeville’s new head boy’s basketball coach earlier this summer.
An assistant coach at Denham Springs for the 2018 season, Noland’s other coaching stop included Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi.
Playing on the high school level at Denham Springs from 2001-2004, Noland went on to play at LSU-Eunice for two seasons and then moved onto Delta State University.
“I’m beyond excited to be in charge of a program that is mine,” Noland said. “I have wanted to be a head coach for as long as I can remember. I look forward to being a mentor for kids on and off the field. I’m a very vocal guy that is a motivator. I don’t have to worry about overstepping my boundaries of the head coach, because now I’m that head coach. I get to direct this program how I see fit. It’s an exciting time and I look forward to leading the Mandeville High program.
“The Mandeville High program hasn’t been where it was when I played in high school, but this team is coming off of a return trip to the playoffs for the first time in a while. That is a great foundation to start off of. I can’t wait to get started.”
Noland inherits a Skipper squad that went 21-9 a season ago, falling in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“I want the Mandeville team in 2019 and years to come to be the type of team similar to how I was as a player at Denham Springs and then at LSU-Eunice,” he said. “I played under a lot of good head coaches. The type of team I want is a team that is balanced. I want to be able to execute every facet of the game extremely well. I don’t care if I have a big home run hitter; he is still going to learn how to bunt the baseball. My baseball team is going to be full of selfless players that buy into the program, are tough kids and make routine plays. We are going to be aggressive beyond what most teams are on the high school level.”