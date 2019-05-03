A six-run sixth inning propelled the No. 8 seeded Holy Cross Tigers to a 12-10 win over No. 1 Catholic High in the first game of a three-game series with a trip to Sulphur on the line.
It was a back-and-forth game at Catholic as the two teams combined for 21 hits and 22 runs Friday night.
The two teams resumed their series later Friday. A third game, if necessary, would be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Catholic pitcher Brock Perry stuck out the first batter of the game, but Holy Cross was quickly able to time him up to get a rally going. Bryan Broussard walked in the two-hole before Nico Saltaformaggio hit a single to put runners on the corners.
John David Wooton and Adrian Aguilar then hit back-to-back RBI singles to put the Tigers up 2-0.
Catholic got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. The Bears scored four runs on five hits as they batted around to take a 4-2 lead. Jackson Thomas led off with a stand-up double to right center. The Bears collected RBIs from Tyler Wilson, Addison Ainsworth and Zach Ordineaux.
Holy Cross got going in the third with Saltaformaggio reaching on an error and Wooton following with a single. Saltaformaggio scored on a sacrifice fly to center and cut Catholic’s lead to 4-3 halfway through the third inning.
The Bears add to their lead in the fourth when Casen Cullins beat out the throw for an infield single and Jacob Wax drove him in with an RBI double to extend Catholic’s lead to 5-3.
Catholic didn’t even get a hit in the bottom of the fifth, but the Bears still managed to add to its lead. Mason Zambo was walked with two outs, but advanced from first to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball, extending the lead to 6-3.
Catholic added two on a two-run double from catcher Matthew Lee in the bottom of the fifth.
Holy Cross put up a six-spot in the top of the sixth to take a lead.
After Catholic pitcher Brock Perry walked a batter and gave up a single to left field, he was replaced by right-hander Luke McGibboney.
A two-run RBI double by Gavin Schultz and an RBI single from Bryan Broussard forced Catholic to change pitchers again.
New Catholic pitcher Patrick Herry got the strikeout for the first out of the inning, but a throwing error allowed another Holy Cross run to score.
Herry ended the inning on two fly balls, but the damage had already been done with Holy Cross holding a 10-8 lead.
The Tigers added three more runs in the seventh inning with an RBI triple from Schultz and two-run home run from Saltaformaggo. The Tigers had a 12-8 lead going into the bottom half, where Catholic put up a fight.
Back-to-back walks to start the inning forced Holy Cross to change pitchers. Catholic was able to put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh.