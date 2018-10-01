The LHSAA’s first appearance in Hahnville’s 29th Judicial District Court yielded another hearing Oct. 16.
The attorney for the family of Hahnville senior quarterback Andrew Robison asked for and was granted an extension Monday in order to review exceptions to the Robisons’ lawsuit against the LHSAA that were filed by LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer on Friday, one day after the LHSAA was served with the suit.
David Moyer has until Monday, Oct. 8, to draft his response to those LHSAA exceptions. Boyer has until Wednesday, Oct. 10, to reply to Moyer’s response in advance of the now scheduled Oct. 16 hearing.
“We went in today prepared to get things resolved, and it did not happen,” Boyer said. “Their attorney (Moyer) was out of town over the weekend and asked for more time to review the exceptions we cited.”
Meanwhile, the temporary Restraining Order granted to the Robison family on Sept. 20 by the 29th JDC for the purpose of allowing Andrew Robison to play remains in place. Hahnville has opted not to play the senior in two games since the TRO was granted and has filed for arbitration. Boyer said the arbitration case was accepted and that a arbiter has yet to be assigned.
Robison played three seasons at Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic. He was ruled ineligible to play for Hahnville in August, five months after his father, Drew, lost his job as boys basketball coach at Vandebilt.
The LHSAA ruling cited multiple rules violations, including those recruiting/undue influence and it was upheld by the LHSAA’s executive committee on Sept. 13.
In Friday’s court filing, Boyer cited past cases against the LHSAA. One key part of his exception said Robison’s parents “intentionally falsified the LHSAA Residence Eligibility Form for the purposes of establishing athletic eligibility for their for their son.”
The document also states that “the plaintiff (Robison) received special inducements to transfer to and attend Hahnville High School.”
Robison’s mother refuted those LHSAA claims in an interview last week. The suit also names Hahnville High, Vandebilt Catholic and VCHS football coach Jeremy Atwell as defendants.