With six team runners-up a year ago but no state champions, several New Orleans-area high school tennis teams will be looking to get over the hump this week with the LHSAA state championships held between Tuesday and Saturday in Monroe.
The Division III and IV boys’ and girls’ competitions begin on Tuesday, with the first day of the Division III boys and girls competition taking place at Forsythe Park. Matches for Division IV boys and girls will take place at ULM on Tuesday. The semi-finals and finals for both divisions will be played Wednesday at ULM.
A year ago, Lusher singles stars Zachary Smith and Gavriella Smith took home the area’s only individual titles in Division III singles. The Smiths, as well as Christ Episcopal School singles player Brooke Powers in Division IV, are the only local competitors that made their respective division’s title match who return to the state championships this year.
Last year, the Lusher boys fell just one point of Loyola Prep to take second in the Division III team race, while the Isidore Newman girls tailed Loyola by 1.5 points to finish second. This year, the Newman boys and girls teams swept the Division III, Region IV team titles to mark them both as teams in contention this time around.
The Division I and II state championships follow on Friday and Saturday, with the first three rounds for individual Division I competitors taking place at ULM, while Division II players will face off at Forsythe Park. The semis and finals of both divisions will be held at ULM on Saturday.
A year ago, both Brother Martin and Jesuit Division I boys teams finished tied for second in the state finals with nine points apiece, seven back of the state champion Catholic-B.R. squad. This year, after the Crusaders dominated the teams’ regular season dual meet, Brother Martin held the upper-hand to take the Division I Region IV boys title, with Matthew Armbruster defeating defending singles champ Jojo Sandoz of Jesuit, while Hunter Kael and Jack Robinson prevailed over Jesuit’s Nick Crockens and James Henican in the doubles finals.
Like Brother Martin, the Mt. Carmel girls succeeded in defending their Division I Region IV title while also snagging both the singles and doubles championships. The Cubs’ Iris Westmoreland came away with the singles championship, while Caroline Arnold and Niki Bountovinas won their second consecutive regional doubles title. Last year, Mt. Carmel took second in the Division I state race, six points behind victors St. Joseph’s.