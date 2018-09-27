Close for a half, the clash between the top-ranked teams in the New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools finished as a runaway.
Second-ranked John Curtis scored four unanswered touchdowns during the second and third periods after spotting No. 1 Warren Easton the game’s first points to record a 38-20 nondistrict victory Thursday night at Pan American Stadium.
Curtis (5-0) extended its regular season winning streak to 13 consecutive games as quarterback Collin Guggenheim rushed for touchdowns of 19, 12 and 63 yards to account for 127 of the 286 yards rushing piled up by the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A.
“I think this is huge for us,’’ Guggenheim said after carrying a team-leading 14 times, but completing only 1 of 8 passes for 6 yards. “There was a lot of talk about this game by the media and fans, so to win like this is a huge win for us. It lets us know where we stand as a team.’’
Warren Easton (3-1) sustained its first defeat after holding the Super 10’s No. 1 ranking since the preseason in addition to being ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
“We played bad,’’ Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “We did not step up to the challenge like we should have. I’m upset about that.
“You want to play against good teams and you want to play at your best against ‘it’ teams and Curtis is the ‘it’ team. We did not step up to the challenge.’’
Curtis scored twice in the second quarter via a Guggenheim 19-yard run on fourth down and an ensuing PAT and a 34-yard field goal by Austin McCready to lead 10-6 at halftime.
Safety Donald Clay then opened the third quarter with the second of Curtis' three interceptions recorded and his 43-yard touchdown return began a run of three consecutive touchdowns that produced a 31-6 advantage with 3½ minutes remaining in the period.
Guggenheim followed with his scoring runs of 12 and 63 yards before running back Ma’Khi Smith capped the Curtis scoring with a 1-yard run four minutes into the final period after an interception by defensive back Brenton Clofer.
Defensive back Dante Thomas recorded the first interception for Curtis, which resumes District 9-5A play next against Jesuit. Thomas’ interception set up McCready’s second-quarter field goal.
“I thought we came out in the second half and played extremely well,’’ Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. “We made some great adjustments at the half. We seemed to get settled into the speed of the game. Then we were able to make some nice plays in the secondary on plays that in other games were (Easton) touchdowns.’’
Easton’s mercurial quarterback Lance Legendre was held in check by the Patriots despite accumulating 175 of Easton’s 309 yards and passing for his team’s final score on a 37-yard pass to Florida committed-cornerback Chester Kimbrough, who was inserted as a wide receiver.
The Eagles senior standout, who is rated as the nation’s No. 7 dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.com, completed 10 of 23 passes for 132 yards, but was intercepted three times and had negligible impact as a runner unlike a year ago when he served as a linchpin in what ended as a 27-21 Curtis victory.
“It’s hard to stop (No.) 12 all of the time, but I thought we did a very good job of keeping him under control,’’ Curtis said. “We did not let him run wild like he did last year.’’
Guggenheim on the other hand proved difficult to contain as evidenced by his fourth-down run in the second period on a mid-line option that culminated a five-play, 68-yard possession that began with a 41-yard burst off the left side by Smith.
McCready’s field goal five seconds before halftime after a critical Easton miscue in the final 30 seconds of the opening half when Thomas intercepted a passed tipped by an Easton receiver in a second-and-37 situation from Easton’s 20-yard line.
Thomas returned the turnover 15 yards to the 20-yard line to produce the field goal following two incompletions, a run of 3 yards and an offside penalty against Easton on McCready’s initial field goal attempt from 39 yards that was ruled no play.
The Patriots' Smith contributed 88 yards on 10 carries.
Easton running back Ashaad Clayton rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries before exiting in the second half with an injury that followed an earlier knee injury suffered by backfield mate Dewitt Johnson.
That left reserve running back Jahmal Sam to score the Eagles second touchdown on a 2-yard run near the end of the third period after Easton’s defense set up the game’s first points.
Defensive back Kiaeem Green scooped up a bad option pitch and raced 19 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The ensuing PAT kick was no good holding the score to 6-0 through the first period.
“I think we came out a little slow at first, but after we got our feet wet we really got after it,’’ Guggenheim said. “The defense kept us in the game in holding them to short drives and getting three turnovers. They didn’t let them drive down the field. That was the biggest thing.’’
“You’ve got to score points,’’ Phillips said. “Our defense played good for 2½ quarters. Against a team like Curtis, you know something is going to pop eventually. So you’ve got to score points. I think our offense played terrible.’’