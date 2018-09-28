Jake Messina hit Byreon Jackson with a touchdown pass on fourth down and Bea Landry made the point after to give the Loranger Wolves a 20-19 victory over the Salmen Spartans in overtime in a non-district game at Spartan Field.
The touchdown pass came after the Spartans were called for defensive pass interference on fourth down.
The game ended at 11:12 p.m. after starting late due to a 1 hour and 17 minute lightning delay.
Loranger (1-4) forced overtime when Courtney Alexander scored on a 23-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the game. Landry missed the extra point to keep the score tied 13-13.
Salmen (1-4) took over at their own 45 after the ensuing kickoff, but a holding call pushed them back and the Spartans ran out the clock. Salmen was called for nine penalties for 60 yards. All were in the second half and overtime.
The Spartans had the ball first in overtime and Markell Marco rushed twice to get down to the 1-yard line but was injured. Aaron Williams came in and scored the go-ahead touchdown. But the snap was mishandled on the extra point and the kick never got off to give the Spartans a 19-13 lead.
Loranger managed 91 yards rushing and 76 yards passing for 167 total yards.
Alexander had 11 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Messina completed 8 of 24 passes for 76 yards.
Salmen had 159 yards rushing and 29 passing for 188 total. Williams had 26 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Marco had 21 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Salmen grabbed an early 7-0 lead when they went 14 plays and 65 yards in 6:22. Marco scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Theo Batista added the extra point with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
The Wolves took the ensuing possession and drove 75 yards in seven plays. Messina hit Centanio McClain with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Landry’s extra point made the score 7-7 with 8:20 left in the first half.
Loranger was forced to punt and the center snap sailed over Coy Disher’s head, he picked it up in the endzone and was tackled on the five-yard line.
On fourth and goal from the 1, Marco scored on a run but the point after was blocked to give Salmen a 13-7 lead with 21.8 seconds left in the first half.
Loranger tried a desperation pass on their next offensive play, but Messina was intercepted by Tyrek Zardies on the Spartans' 20-yard line.
The Spartans had 90 yards rushing and zero passing for 90 total yards in the first half. The Wolves had 37 yards rushing and 38 yards passing for 75 total.