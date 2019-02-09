Brother Martin sent nine wrestlers to the championship round on its way to claiming the Division I state championship at the state wrestling championships at Century Link Center in Bossier City.
The Crusaders were head-to-head with Holy Cross the whole way, trailing after Day 1, but a strong showing in the semifinal round catapulted Brother Martin to 331½ points and state titles by Ethan Castex (113 pounds), Logan Bertot (120), Daniel Croy (132), Alex Duncan (138), Patrick Evans (145) and Mason Massicot (160).
Brother Martin coach Robert Dauterive said he was proud of his team’s preparation for the big tournament.
“We had great game plans,” Dauterive said. “My assistant coaches put game plans together for every kid this morning and for the finals and they followed them. Even in the heavy weight final, that was our game plan, we just got caught at the end by a great wrestler (Jesuit's Perry Ganci).”
Brother Martin has now won seven of the past eight state championships and Dauterive said to expect them back next season.
The Division I runner-up was Holy Cross with 306 ½ points, sending four wrestlers to the championship round, which included three brothers who all won state titles.
Setting the LHSAA record for three brothers in a championship round was Evan Frost (106), Jacob Frost (113) and Cameron Frost (170). Caden Mumme (182) also took home a title.
“It feels really good because both of us have put in so much work,” Jacob Frost said. “It feels great. Cameron was a two seed and a lot of people were doubting that he was gonna win. Then he just came out and came through.”
“Hard work pays off,” Cameron said. “Everything that I put in this year. All the sprints, the morning practices, it all just paid off.”
Jesuit took third place in Division I scoring 184½ points and won two individual titles by Luke Eccles (126) and Ganci (285).
St. Paul's Cole Ulfers took home the Division I crown at 195 pounds on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Division I.
After tying with Teurlings Catholic in Division II last year, Parkway won its own state title in 2019, scoring 288 points and taking home three individual titles by Trey Fontenot (120), Darryl Nicholas (126), and Connor Cloinger (220).
Teurlings Catholic finished second with 242 points and a single state title by Miles Santiago (285).
North Desoto finished third with 201 points, and Live Oak finished fourth with 184 points.
In Division III, Basile pulled away with 282 points and individual titles by Alex Menier (113), Blake Menier (126), Gavin Christ (145), Logan David (170), and Isaac Cortez (182).
St. Louis finished second with 224 ½ points and Brusly finished with 193 ½ points.
Brusly finished third in Division III. Deionisio Talbot of Archbishop Hannan was the 152-pound individual state champion.