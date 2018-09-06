The last high school in St. Tammany Parish to kick off its volleyball season, the First Baptist Eagles were defeated by Houma Christian in three games on Thursday 25-21, 29-27 and 25-20 in Slidell.
Eighth-grader Isabell Bourgeois led the way for Houma Christian (3-3) with six kills. Junior Laura Lemaire finished with six digs and Jayda Ward and Xaria Washington tied for the team lead with four aces. No individual statistics were made available by First Baptist.
A back-and-forth opening game saw both squads exchange leads multiple times. First Baptist’s last lead came at 19-17 before Houma Christian finished with an 8-2 run to end game one, taking it 25-21.
Riding the momentum of the finish of the opening game, Houma Christian burst out to a 10-1 start in the second game. The Eagles clawed their way back, finally tying the game 18-18. First Baptist fought off game points on two separate occasions, even taking a 27-26 advantage, before Houma Christian once again finished the game on a run, this time 3-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Tied 11-11 in the third game, Houma Christian took the lead for good with a 6-2 burst to grab a 17-13 advantage on its way to the sweep.
“It’s good to just get out there and finally get going,” Eagles senior Olivia Gaudin said. “This is a young team that has to replace a lot of veteran players from a year ago, but we are talented. It is just going to take time.
“As one of two seniors on this team, I actually welcome the challenge. We may take our lumps early in the season, but you better get us now because once these young girls get it I truly believe we will be a tough out later this season.”
Sadie Snider, the other senior for the Eagles, said some of the growing pains showed themselves Thursday afternoon as First Baptist had double-digit failed serves.
“A lot of first game jitters and rustiness,” she said. “It is something that we are going to have to improve upon if we are going to become a better ballclub. The more practice time we get together I’m sure that is going to improve.
“It is a challenge to lead this team but I love it. Olivia and I like being the leaders of this team. Most of the time I’m a ‘rah-rah’ kind of leader, but I also want to be a follow my example. The key is finding the right balance.”
Houma Christian returns to action on Sept. 11 against South Terrebonne while First Baptist (0-1) hits the road on Sept. 13 to take on Salmen.