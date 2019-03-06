LAKE CHARLES — Behind most of the game, De La Salle escaped with a win by making a run in the last six minutes of its 55-52 win over St. Louis in a Division II semifinal Wednesday.
The Cavaliers (22-9) advanced to face St. Thomas More in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. STM advanced with a 57-41 win over University.
De La Salle went on a 12-2 outburst early in the fourth quarter, taking its first lead at 46-45 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Ned with 4:42 left. St. Louis (16-14) responded with a basket by Trey Blanchard, but De La Salle took the lead for good with a Ja’kobe Walker steal and layup with 3 minutes left. John Kelly followed with a 3-pointer on an inbounds play with 2:14 left to stretch the Cavs' lead to 51-47. Blanchard made a 3-pointer with a minute left to get St. Louis within one.
Walker made a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left. St. Louis again narrowed the deficit to one point on a basket by Kalin Hardy with 17 seconds left. After a timeout, Kelly threw a long inbounds pass to Ned, who scored a layup with 3.4 seconds left. St. Louis’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed.
“One of our mantras is ‘it is all about the fourth quarter,’” De La Salle coach Paul Kelly said. “We never have expectations of separating early; we always talk about who is going to make the plays, who is going to find a way to separate in those last quarters.”
The Cavs outscored St. Louis 16-11 in the final quarter. Walker scored 8 of his 15 points in the final frame, and St. Louis scored on just two of its final 10 possessions after getting baskets on each of its first two to start the quarter.
Kelly said the No. 10 seed Saints, the lowest-seeded team in any division to reach Lake Charles, rose to the occasion in front of a home crowd.
“All credit to St. Louis; their kids came in and played relaxed and focused,” he said. “They presented a unique challenge for us. They executed really well within 15 feet. Even when we thought we had them stopped, they would make bounce passes to get an easy basket. I don’t think we started the game with good intensity on defense. We had to take an early timeout to ask the kids to pick it up.”
The Saints led throughout the first half and were up by 12 midway through the second quarter before the Cavs closed the half by scoring seven straight points to get the deficit down to 30-25 at halftime.
“We played awfully well, did some good things out there,” St. Louis coach Rick LeBato said. “We didn’t execute really well in that stretch (just before halftime), had some turnovers and that was crucial. Before that we had played so well. They are so aggressive and made some steals. It was a matter of if we could hold on or not. That spell right before halftime was really crucial.”
Ned finished with a game-high 19 points and John Kelly added 12 for De La Salle. Blanchard led St. Louis with 16 points.