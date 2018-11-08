Friday's Class 5A football first-round playoff game between Chalmette and Terrebonne has been moved to Thibodaux High School's Tiger Stadium. Kickoff remains at 7 p.m., Chalmette athletic director David Brossette said Thursday.
Terrebonne officials switched venues from Terrebonne's Tom B. Smith Stadium in Houma to Thibodaux due to concerns about field conditions at Tom B. Smith and the possibility of more inclement weather, Brossette said.
Thibodaux has an artificial turf surface. Tom Smith Stadium is natural grass.
Chalmette (6-4) is a No. 26 seed while Terrebonne (9-1) is a No. 7 seed. The winner advances to play the winner between No. 10 Ouachita Parish and No. 23 Parkway.
Chalmette is making a school-record fourth consecutive state playoff appearance under Coach Jason Tucker and seeking its first playoff victory since 2004.
A victory also would give the Owls their first home playoff game since 2004 when Chalmette defeated Grant, 50-6, in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.