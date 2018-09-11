The McMain Mustangs were down, but obviously not out following a season-opening 34-7 loss to state-ranked Newman.
Following the lead of their new coach, the Mustangs rebounded in impressive fashion to record the first victory of the Torri Denis era at the South Claiborne Avenue school.
The Mustangs rode the passing and running of senior Tyrhe Brown along with the rushing of junior Jeremy Benoit to a 27-3 non-district victory against Lusher Friday night at Brees Family Field at Lusher Charter School.
“I definitely think it is something to build upon,’’ said Denis, a former Karr quarterback, who previously served as quarterbacks coach at his alma mater for six seasons that produced as many trips to the Class 4A finals and three state championships. “Experiencing the feeling of victory represented a statement for the McMain football program.’’
McMain (1-1) is coming off a 2-7 season that included a six-game losing streak from weeks three through nine. The Mustangs attempt to equal their victory total of a year ago against Carver (0-2) in another non-district contest scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Pan American Stadium.
Beating Lusher “was a testament to the hard work these kids have been putting in since we got here,’’ Denis said. “Our defense cleaned some things up from the prior week. We definitely were needing that victory, I know that.’’
The two bell cows of the Mustangs offense would not be denied with Brown accounting for 241 yards and three touchdowns with his running and passing while the 6-1, 200-pound Benoit averaged a first down per carry in rushing 11 times for 128 yards and a fourth touchdown.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Brown completed 5 of 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to wide receivers A.J. Johnson and Glendell West in addition to rushing five times for 107 yards and a third TD.
Johnson represents one of the program’s building blocks as a dynamic 6-foot-2, 165-pound freshman who decided to follow the lead of his coach and enroll at McMain rather than Karr.
“I was kind of surprised that he decided to come here instead of Karr,’’ Denis said. “He is definitely (a player) to look out for during the next few years.’’
Denis refers to Brown, Benoit and Johnson as “the backbone of our offense’’ and 63-man roster that includes only 14 seniors, which is 12 fewer than the senior class Denis inherited in the spring.
“Our numbers are picking up,’’ Denis said. “Our team is real young. So they took a lot away from that loss (to Newman). I tell my team all of the time that you learn more from a loss than you do from a victory. So they’re trying to learn from that one and not make the same mistakes twice.’’
HE’S BACK: Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim is scheduled to make his first start of the season Friday when the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A plays at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m.
An All-Metro selection as a sophomore last season, Guggenheim saw his first action in a 21-14 victory against Bishop Lynch of Dallas, Texas, in last Thursday’s Battle on the Border opener at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium after injuring a foot in practice during the week leading up to the season opener.
The 6-foot, 200-pound junior was nine days removed from stretching a metatarsal ligament caused by his foot being stepped on by a teammate in practice two days prior to a season-opening 42-18 victory against Landry-Walker.
Guggenheim got “about 20 plays,’’ Coach J.T. Curtis said, while accounting for 68 yards running and passing behind his replacement, junior Austin McCready.
Guggenheim completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards and rushed five times for 14 more. McCready in two games has completed 2 of 4 passes for 51 yards and rushed 13 times for 0 net yards. Curtis has not passed for a touchdown.
As a sophomore Guggenheim accounted for 1,716 yards and 23 touchdowns in the regular season while helping the Patriots win a second straight Catholic League championship and advance to the Division I state finals.
“Collin should start this week,’’ Curtis said. “It was a pretty painful injury. Originally, we didn’t know it was not broken. But once we realized it was not a brake, then it was just a matter of rest and recovery. Fortunately for us, he responded pretty quickly.’’
Curtis estimates Guggenheim to be operating at “90 percent’’ capacity.
“We’ll probably use both quarterbacks,’’ Curtis said. “(Guggenheim) doesn’t have the typical two game readiness that you would have at this point. McCready did a nice job for us.’’
SPEAKING OF INJURIES: Rummel expects to be minus injured Southern California-committed wide receiver Koy Moore and sophomore running back Logan Diggs for at least two more games due to injuries, Coach Jay Roth said. Additionally, placekicker Patrick Vanderbrook is sidelined indefinitely with a hip flexor strain.
All three did not play in Saturday’s 21-8 loss to Escambia, Fla., in which the Raiders surrendered an 8-6 lead in the fourth quarter and failed to score following a first-and-10 situation from Escambia’s 12-yard line with about six minutes remaining and trailing 14-8.
Diggs (ankle sprain) and Vanderbrook have missed the first two games while Moore (hamstring) did not play in Saturday’s 21-8 loss to Escambia, Fla., after returning a punt 47 yards for a touchdown during limited action in a 34-6 season-opening victory at Gulfport, Miss.
Diggs is a key reserve behind starting running back Jalen Sturgis.
“We hope to have (Moore and Diggs) back for the start of district,’’ Roth said pointing to the Sept. 29 Catholic League opener at Shaw. “But I’m not going to put them out there until they’re 100 percent healthy.’’
Moore’s absence is particularly acute as the linchpin of quarterback Chandler Fields’ receiving corps.
“Koy said he was ready and he was not,’’ Roth said of Moore’s appearance in the opener. “If you looked at (the punt return) on film, it was like (the Los Angeles Dodgers) Kurt Gibson rounding the bases.’’
Rummel (1-1) plays at rebuilding albeit pass-oriented Riverside (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, six days after Escambia quarterback Av Smith completed 22 of 35 passes for 247 yards and a pair of decisive fourth quarter touchdowns.
“We had our chances. We just couldn’t hold them off,’’ Roth said of Escambia. “Now we have to bounce back. We’re a shell of ourselves at the present time. But we have to take care of business. We’re not taking anything for granted.’’
WORTH REPEATING: “I have no problem with someone playing a full 48 minutes. That represents a teaching moment for us. We’re a program that plays a full 48 minutes. I have no ill will toward them.’’ De La Salle coach Ryan Manale reacting to St. Augustine re-inserting starting quarterback, Trevor Woodson for a final possession with 14 seconds remaining to throw long and complete a 38-yard pass to the Cavaliers’ 32-yard line. St. Augustine already led by the final 38-20 margin.