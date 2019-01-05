Behind a dominating defensive effort, Dominican defeated South Lafourche 41-29 Saturday afternoon in the Girls Silver bracket championship game of the AllState Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Junior guard Kylie Barre, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, finished with 14 points to lead Dominican. Sydney Sherman had nine points and Ahjah Yunusah added eight points.
“What an amazing feeling,” Barre said. “We lost one of our best players earlier this season in Grace Hamblin to a knee injury. She’s one of my best friends, and I played for her today. When she went down, I knew I had to step up in all aspects of my game to help my team win. I want to work even harder to help lead my team.”
The second-ranked team in Division I in the latest LHSAA power rankings, Dominican (16-3) raced out to an 11-2 lead. Barre scored six of the 11 points.
South Lafourche (15-6) made a run to start the second quarter, scoring the first five points to cut the deficit to 13-9 with 7:07 remaining in the half.
The Dominican defense clamped down on the Tarpons, allowing only two free throws the rest of the half and took an 18-11 lead into halftime.
The Tarpons cut the deficit to 31-22 with 2:27 to go in the third quarter, but Dominican again responded, going on a 10-3 run that extended into the fourth quarter to push its advantage back to 41-25 with four minutes left.
“Our coaching staff has preached to us all season about our defense and moving our feet,” Barre said. “The last couple of games we have struggled with that, but today that wasn’t the case. I thought the defensive effort everyone had was one of the biggest reasons for our success.
“It gets fun when you hold your opponents for significant amounts of time without field goals and points. It’s just a fun part of basketball.”
Makayla Bynum led South Lafourche with eight points. Sierra Lerille and Bre'ylynn Jackson each finished with six points.
Dominican hosts Haynes Academy on Tuesday while South Lafourche returns to the court Friday at home against E.D. White.